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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Junior apologies after Brazil's World Cup exit, vows to fight for nation's dream

FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Junior apologies after Brazil's World Cup exit, vows to fight for nation's dream

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/gujarats-young-skaters-return-from-21st-national-ice-skating-championships-with-six-medals20260711004318"> <p class="title">Gujarat's young skaters return from 21st National Ice Skating Championships with six medals</p> <a>

Gujarat's young skaters return from 21st National Ice Skating Championships with six medals

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 00:56:14 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Junior apologies after Brazil's World Cup exit, vows to fight for nation's dream

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 11 (ANI): Brazil and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior shared an emotional post on Instagram following Brazil’s exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, apologising to fans and promising to continue fighting to restore the nation’s place at the top of world football.

Reflecting on the team’s disappointing Round of 16 elimination, Vinicius said he needed a few days before sharing his thoughts.

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“Almost four years later and again thinking about what to write after a World Cup frustration. ‘ve seen so many people of all ages supporting me and embracing our dream, that it would be unfair to keep silent. Needed a few days to reflect though,” Vinicius wrote on Instagram.

The Real Madrid star said representing Brazil remains the greatest honour of his career and admitted the early exit was difficult to accept.

“Wearing the National Team shirt is the greatest pride of my life, and leaving a Cup in the Round of 16 is a difficult feeling to explain. know how much I prepared, how much I focused, how much I wanted this for you, for my family, he added.

Vinicius also apologised to supporters and vowed that the team would work towards reclaiming football’s biggest prize.

“The feeling of frustration is absurd. We had a group strong enough to do more and we couldn’t. apologize and will fight for our dream of returning to the top of the world,” he concluded.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Danc3nrB9ht/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Brazil’s campaign came to an end with a Round of 16 defeat to Norway, extending the five-time champions’ wait for a sixth FIFA World Cup title.

Coming to the match, Erling Haaland scored two late goals as Norway stunned five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 at MetLife Stadium, reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in the nation’s history. Brazil dominated much of the match but failed to capitalise, with Bruno Guimaraes missing a first-half penalty and goalkeeper Orjan Nyland producing a series of crucial saves.

Haaland broke the deadlock in the 79th minute before adding a second soon after, while Neymar’s stoppage-time penalty only reduced the deficit. The victory extended Norway’s unbeaten run against Brazil to five matches and set up a quarter-final clash with England, while Brazil suffered a seventh straight World Cup knockout defeat to European opposition. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 12:56 AM IST
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FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Junior apologies after Brazil's World Cup exit, vows to fight for nation's dream

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Junior apologies after Brazil's World Cup exit, vows to fight for nation's dream
FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Junior apologies after Brazil's World Cup exit, vows to fight for nation's dream
FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Junior apologies after Brazil's World Cup exit, vows to fight for nation's dream
FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Junior apologies after Brazil's World Cup exit, vows to fight for nation's dream

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