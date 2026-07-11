Trump says he has "left instructions" to bomb Iran if Tehran succeeds plan to assassinate him

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump says he has "left instructions" to bomb Iran if Tehran succeeds plan to assassinate him

Trump says he has "left instructions" to bomb Iran if Tehran succeeds plan to assassinate him

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/us/trump-fires-leadership-of-us-election-assistance-commission-raising-concerns-over-election-oversight20260710230658"> <p class="title">Trump fires leadership of US Election Assistance Commission, raising concerns over election oversight</p> <a>

Trump fires leadership of US Election Assistance Commission, raising concerns over election oversight

Written By:
Last updated: July 11, 2026 01:08:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump says he has "left instructions" to bomb Iran if Tehran succeeds plan to assassinate him

Washington DC [US], July 11 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that he has “left instructions” to launch a massive military action against Iran, if Tehran succeeds in the plan of assassinating him, while stressing that the country would be bombed “at levels they have never seen before”, New York Post reported.

Speaking in an interview with New York Post, Trump highlighted that he has been on Iran’s “kill list” for a long time. He further denied the reports of Israeli intelligence warning him regarding Iran’s alleged plot to assassinate the US President.

You Might Be Interested In

“I’ve been on their list for a long time. That’s what we’re dealing with. The only thing is, I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before, Trump told NYP.

“No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no, I’ve been No. 1 [on Iran’s kill list] for a long time, and it’s the way life is, you know,” said Trump, as per New York Post.

Trump’s remarks come in the aftermath of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral and recent reports related to an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate the US President.

Khamenei was laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine in Iran’s Mashhad on early Friday morning, 131 days after he was killed in US-Israel joint strikes in Iran.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that Washington has agreed to continue talks with the Islamic Republic following Tehran’s request but reiterated that the US still considers the ceasefire between the two sides to be “over”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks.’ We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump’s comment comes as Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and resume the US-Iran talks. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 1:08 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ayatollah ali khameneidonald trumpiranisraeltehranuswest asia

RELATED News

China faces growing European backlash over ethnic unity law targeting Tibetans

BRIEF-Barka Water And Power Six-Month Profit RO 1.21 Million

"One of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known": Trump pays tribute to close ally Lindsey Graham

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Tech Plans Share Issue To Fund Projects, Boost Capital

PM Modi condoles demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describes him a visionary leader

LATEST NEWS

J-K Sports Council rejects para archer Rakesh Kumar's allegations on SO-12 recruitment

Pea shooting gets competitive at annual world championship in England

"This was pre-planned act": Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh on cook's assault allegations

Pea shooting gets competitive at annual world championship in England

PM Modi condoles demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describes him a visionary leader

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

OMAN SAYS 23 MEMBERS OF GFS GALAXY VESSEL WERE RESCUED, STILL SEARCHING FOR ONE CREW MEMBER MISSING – STATEMENT

"US not honouring peace framework with Iran": Middle East Expert

NRAI announces elite National Camp ahead of Hangzhou World Cup and Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Trump says he has "left instructions" to bomb Iran if Tehran succeeds plan to assassinate him

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump says he has "left instructions" to bomb Iran if Tehran succeeds plan to assassinate him

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump says he has "left instructions" to bomb Iran if Tehran succeeds plan to assassinate him
Trump says he has "left instructions" to bomb Iran if Tehran succeeds plan to assassinate him
Trump says he has "left instructions" to bomb Iran if Tehran succeeds plan to assassinate him
Trump says he has "left instructions" to bomb Iran if Tehran succeeds plan to assassinate him

QUICK LINKS