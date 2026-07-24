Germany appoint Klopp as head coach after World Cup disappointment

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VIDEO SHOWS: GERMAN FA’S OFFICIAL PRESENTATION OF JUERGEN KLOPP AS NEW NATIONAL COACH/ KLOPP COMMENTING COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW
(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)
First published on: Jul 24, 2026 4:57 PM IST
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