STL delivers record financial performance in Q1 FY27; reports highest ever quarterly Revenue, EBITDA and order book

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading connectivity solutions provider for AI-ready digital infrastructure, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. For Q1 FY’27, the Company reported the highest-ever revenues of INR 1,910 Cr and EBITDA of INR 397 Cr, a YoY growth of ~87% and ~184%, respectively. The open order book stands at INR 18,618 Cr at the end of the Quarter.

– Record order book of INR 18,618 Cr

– EBITDA and PAT hit a record INR 397 Cr and 197 Cr respectively

– Achieved ‘net debt-free’ balance sheet

STL reported a robust EBITDA margin of 20.8% in Q1 FY27, the highest level achieved in nearly 20 quarters, driven by an improved product mix and operating leverage. Margin resilience was further supported by a higher contribution from the Data Center (DC) business, reflecting the Company’s increasing alignment with the AI-led data center buildout.

To further strengthen its position, the Company recently secured a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of INR 1,500 Cr. The successful fund raise enabled the Company to become net debt free while providing the capital required to accelerate its next phase of growth. Reflecting this strengthened balance sheet and improved credit profile, CRISIL revised its rating outlook to ‘Stable’, while ICRA upgraded the Company’s credit rating to ‘AA (Stable)’.

Key order wins:

– Secured a multi-year contract worth US$ 1.11 billion (₹10,000+ Cr) to supply optical connectivity products for next-generation AI data centers

– Secured multiple hyperscaler orders worth $100 Mn+ for the Neuralis portfolio – STL’s integrated data center solutions

– Secured a strategic order to supply long-haul, dark-fibre High Density Micro-cables to a major connectivity infrastructure provider

Innovation, Research and Development

STL continued to strengthen its product portfolio and exhibit leadership in next-generation optical fibre products, in line with the demands of AI-ready digital infrastructure:

– AI-DC Portfolio: Neuralis, a purpose-built connectivity suite for AI-Data Centers, enabling ultra-high-density cabling for GPU-intensive workloads

– Introduced CONCAT, a pre-connectorized, plug-and-play solution that reduces onsite labour and installation costs

– Developed US Conec-certified MMC Pre-Terminated solutions, delivering a 3X increase in cabling density to power the 800G+ future of AI data centers

Decisive win in Europe Patent Dispute

This win reinforces the strength of STL’s IP portfolio, which now stands at 785+* patents, underscoring the Company’s sustained investment in innovation and its ability to protect and monetize its technology as it scales globally. It also further strengthens STL’s position in Optical Connectivity markets across the UK and Europe.

“Q1 FY’27 has been the strongest quarter in STL’s history. Our highest-ever revenue and profitability reflect the strength of our AI-ready digital infrastructure portfolio and the trust hyperscalers and telecom operators are placing in us,” said Ankit Agarwal, MD, STL. “The rapid scale-up in our Data Center business, shows how decisively we’ve aligned with the AI infrastructure buildout. With a record order book and customer trust, we expect to continue delivering innovative, reliable solutions that propel our customers’ growth.”

About STL – Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, Rural, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. With manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, we deliver our solutions in more than 100 countries. Data Centre & Cloud companies, Telecom operators, Internet service providers and Large enterprises collaborate with STL to build their future-ready digital infrastructure. STL’s business goals are driven by customer-centricity, R&D and sustainability. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

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