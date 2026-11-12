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Home > Sports > Infantino plays down security fears over U17 World Cup, refuses questions on presidency

Infantino plays down security fears over U17 World Cup, refuses questions on presidency

Infantino plays down security fears over U17 World Cup, refuses questions on presidency

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Published: November 12, 2026 21:36:05 IST

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Infantino plays down security fears over U17 World Cup, refuses questions on presidency

VIDEO SHOWS: FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO TOURING FACILITIES FOR THE U17 WORLD CUP / SOUNDBITES FROM INFANTINO  COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 12, 2026 9:36 PM IST
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Infantino plays down security fears over U17 World Cup, refuses questions on presidency

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Infantino plays down security fears over U17 World Cup, refuses questions on presidency

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Infantino plays down security fears over U17 World Cup, refuses questions on presidency
Infantino plays down security fears over U17 World Cup, refuses questions on presidency
Infantino plays down security fears over U17 World Cup, refuses questions on presidency
Infantino plays down security fears over U17 World Cup, refuses questions on presidency

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