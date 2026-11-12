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Home > Hollywood > Tom Holland says Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gave him "confidence as an actor…"

Tom Holland says Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gave him "confidence as an actor…"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/it-gave-me-confidence-ambition-for-more-actor-tom-holland-on-his-future-after-the-odyssey20261112195827"> <p class="title">It gave me confidence, ambition for more: Actor Tom Holland on his future after 'The Odyssey'</p> <a>

It gave me confidence, ambition for more: Actor Tom Holland on his future after 'The Odyssey'

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Last updated: November 12, 2026 21:42:14 IST

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Tom Holland says Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gave him "confidence as an actor…"

Los Angeles [US], November 12 (ANI): Hollywood actor Tom Holland has opened up about his recent outing ‘The Odyssey’. 

Speaking at the screening of Christopher Nolan’s Greek epic in London on Thursday, Holland was asked what he’d taken away from the experience, in which he plays Odysseus’ son Telemachus, to which he said, “I’d probably say it’s confidence and an ambition to see what else is out there for me.”

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Calling himself an admirer of Christopher Nolan, Holland further added, “I’ve been an admirer of Chris since I can remember, and to have the opportunity to work with him and to have his approval, and to sit in his house and watch his movie and to get a pat on the back, for me, just was like the perfect way for me to start whatever it is that I’m doing next. He’s given me a level of confidence as an actor that I don’t know if I had before, and I’m very grateful that that is something that I can take away from this.”

Holland also spoke about learning a lot from his fellow actors, including his wife Zendaya and other crew members, adding that he would go into his next project “with this sense of achievement and this newfound confidence in what I think I can do. This is what Chris and Emma do well, is they really champion their actors.”

On the work front, Tom Holland is currently busy with the pre-production for a Fred Astaire biopic, which will see him return to his dancing roots, given that Holland’s entry into showbiz was via the West End stage production of ‘Billy Elliot’. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 12, 2026 9:42 PM IST
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Tags: ambitionchristopher nolanconfidencegreek-epicHollywood actorlondon-screeningodysseytom holland

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Tom Holland says Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gave him "confidence as an actor…"

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Tom Holland says Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gave him "confidence as an actor…"
Tom Holland says Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gave him "confidence as an actor…"
Tom Holland says Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gave him "confidence as an actor…"
Tom Holland says Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gave him "confidence as an actor…"

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