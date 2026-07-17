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Home > Business > Reliance Retail Q1 revenue rises 7.4% to Rs 90,408 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 revenue rises 7.4% to Rs 90,408 crore

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/jio-platforms-q1-revenue-rises-12-yoy-to-rs-45961-cr-arpu-improves-to-rs-215620260717201122"> <p class="title">Jio Platforms Q1 revenue rises 12% YoY to Rs 45,961 cr, ARPU improves to Rs 215.6</p> <a>

Jio Platforms Q1 revenue rises 12% YoY to Rs 45,961 cr, ARPU improves to Rs 215.6

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Last updated: July 17, 2026 20:56:12 IST

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Reliance Retail Q1 revenue rises 7.4% to Rs 90,408 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) reported a 7.4 per cent year-on-year rise in gross revenue to Rs 90,408 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, according to the company’s earnings release issued on Friday.

Revenue from operations increased 8.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 79,745 crore. Gross revenue, adjusted for the demerger of the consumer brands business, grew 11.6 per cent, supported by double-digit underlying growth across grocery, fashion and lifestyle, and consumer electronics.

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The retail business reported EBITDA of Rs 6,309 crore, down 1.1 per cent from the year-ago period, while its EBITDA margin moderated by 80 basis points to 7.9 per cent. Net profit declined 14.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,805 crore.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said, “Reliance Retail delivered resilient growth this quarter, with steady performance across all consumption formats and channels.”

“Our omni-channel presence continues to serve millions of Indian consumers and I am confident that it is well placed to benefit from India’s long term consumption growth,” he added.

Reliance Retail opened 252 stores during the quarter, taking its total store count to 20,169 and its operating area to 78.4 million square feet.

Its registered customer base increased 10.6 per cent year-on-year to more than 396 million. The business recorded 568 million transactions during the quarter, marking a 46 per cent increase from the corresponding period last year.

“Grocery Digital commerce continued to scale rapidly with average daily orders up 116% Y-o-Y,” the release added.

The company said JioMart served around 5,500 pin codes, with more than 2,500 digital and fashion and lifestyle stores connected to its two-hour delivery network.

Digital channels accounted for 13.4 per cent of the grocery business-to-consumer revenue, an increase of 160 basis points from a year earlier.

In the fashion and lifestyle segment, digital commerce contributed 27.3 per cent of apparel and footwear revenue, up 490 basis points year-on-year. Shein crossed 30 million app installations, while Ajio Luxe expanded its portfolio to more than 1,000 brands.

Reliance Retail Ventures Executive Director Isha Ambani said, “Reliance Retail delivered resilient performance in Q1 FY27, with growth across the key consumptions baskets. Our continued investment in digital commerce underscores the transformative power of our digital platforms.”

“Our expanding customer base, widest store network, and growing omni-channel capabilities position us well to continue fulfilling every need, every dream, for every Indian, every day,” she added. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 8:56 PM IST
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Reliance Retail Q1 revenue rises 7.4% to Rs 90,408 crore

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Reliance Retail Q1 revenue rises 7.4% to Rs 90,408 crore
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Reliance Retail Q1 revenue rises 7.4% to Rs 90,408 crore
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