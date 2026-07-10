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Home > BL News > MK Talks: The Podcast Becoming the First Choice of India’s Power Circles

MK Talks: The Podcast Becoming the First Choice of India’s Power Circles

MK Talks: The Podcast Becoming the First Choice of India’s Power Circles

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Last updated: July 10, 2026 18:19:13 IST

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MK Talks: The Podcast Becoming the First Choice of India’s Power Circles

New Delhi [India], July 10: In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, traditional media platforms—newspapers, television, and radio—are constantly striving to retain their relevance. At the same time, podcasts have emerged as a powerful and influential medium, redefining how audiences consume conversations and stories. From top politicians to film celebrities and sports personalities, many prominent figures are now choosing popular podcast platforms over conventional interview formats.

Amid this shifting media ecosystem, one name that has risen swiftly is . Known for his sharp communication style and engaging on-screen presence, Mohsin has carved a distinct identity in the digital space within a short span of time. Actively working between Mumbai and Delhi, his journey reflects both ambition and adaptability.

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During a recent interaction, when asked whether he had ever considered a career in Bollywood—given his striking personality—Mohsin responded with a smile, “Everyone knows where their true strengths lie. Right after completing my education, I was certain that journalism was my calling.” Despite frequent suggestions from friends to explore acting, he remained focused on his chosen path.

For Mohsin, success is never accidental. He firmly believes it is the result of dedication, discipline, and consistent effort. After completing his education in the United Kingdom, he returned to India and stepped into journalism, where he spent nearly a decade with a reputed national news channel. During this period, he handled key responsibilities across editorial, anchoring, and management domains. His show Zindagi gained immense popularity among viewers and set new TRP benchmarks.

However, after years in television, Mohsin felt the urge to innovate. Recognizing the growing dominance of digital media, he launched his podcast, MK Talks. The show quickly gained traction across generations—from Gen X to Gen Z—owing to its in-depth research, well-prepared format, and Mohsin’s ability to engage guests in conversations that are both comfortable and incisive.

The popularity of MK Talks is reflected in its diverse and high-profile guest list. Leading political figures such as Chirag Paswan, ⁠Dinesh Sharma, ⁠Ramgopal yadav, ⁠Sanjay Nishad, ⁠SP Baghel, ⁠Sanjay Singh, Manoj Tiwari, ⁠Krishan Kumar tennati, ⁠Avdhesh Prshad, ⁠Pappu Yadav and many more and have appeared on the platform. From the entertainment industry, names like Ekta Kapoor, ⁠Bhumi Pednekar, ⁠Kaynaaat Arora, Ezaz Khan, Vishal Singh, Hollywood Artist Enrique Arche and India player cricketer Amit Mishra, Mohit Sharma and have also been featured. Cricketers such as and , among other professionals, have added to the show’s diverse appeal.

Mohsin shares that many guests initially come with limited time, but the organic flow of conversation often extends interviews into hours. He recalls his interaction with as particularly challenging, where despite tough questions, the dialogue remained balanced and meaningful.

Today, MK Talks has also gained international recognition. His conversation with Spanish actor was widely appreciated, further establishing the show’s global reach.

Despite his growing success, Mohsin continues to see himself as a student. “Life never stops; it is a continuous process of learning—and that’s what transforms you from ordinary to extraordinary,” he says.

Mohsin Khan’s journey is not just a personal success story but also a reflection of the changing media landscape. It underscores a simple yet powerful truth: adapting to the times is the key to staying relevant—and ultimately, to achieving lasting success. (SGP)

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 6:19 PM IST
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MK Talks: The Podcast Becoming the First Choice of India’s Power Circles

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MK Talks: The Podcast Becoming the First Choice of India’s Power Circles

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MK Talks: The Podcast Becoming the First Choice of India’s Power Circles
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MK Talks: The Podcast Becoming the First Choice of India’s Power Circles
MK Talks: The Podcast Becoming the First Choice of India’s Power Circles

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