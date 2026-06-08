Rajat Patidar's Gwalior Cheetahs register emphatic win, Chambal Ghariyals clinch crucial victory in Madhya Pradesh League T20 Scindia Cup 2026

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): A dominant all-round performance helped Gwalior Cheetahs register a convincing 51-run victory over Malwa Stallions in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 at the Daly College Ground in Indore on Sunday.

Batting first after being put in, Gwalior Cheetahs posted a competitive 190/7 in 20 overs, thanks largely to a brilliant knock from captain Rajat Patidar, who smashed his first fifty in Madhya Pradesh League and eventually hit 65 off just 30 balls, including six fours and four sixes. Rajat Patidar’s aggressive innings provided the momentum the Cheetahs needed in the middle overs.

Opener Parth Chaudhary contributed a valuable 38 off 34 deliveries, while Mangesh Yadav remained unbeaten on 33 off 17 balls, ensuring a strong finish. The Stallions bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs despite regular breakthroughs. Vineet Rawat was the pick of the bowlers, claiming four wickets, while Harshvardhan Singh chipped in with three scalps.

Chasing 191 for victory, Malwa Stallions never managed to build substantial partnerships and were bowled out for 139 in 17.1 overs. Rakesh Thakur top-scored with 33 off 26 balls, while Ansh Yadav played a brisk knock of 30 from 19 deliveries. However, the rest of the batting line-up failed to capitalise as wickets fell at regular intervals.

The Gwalior bowling attack shared the spoils effectively. Ishan Afridi and Saumy Pandey starred with three wickets each, putting the Stallions under constant pressure. Akash Raghuwanshi and Mangesh Yadav also chipped in with crucial breakthroughs as the Cheetahs wrapped up the innings with nearly three overs to spare.

For his match-winning innings that laid the foundation for Gwalior’s imposing total, Rajat Patidar (who has played 4 international matches for India) was named Player of the Match.

Chambal Ghariyals vs Royal Nimar Eagles: Fans at the Holkar Stadium were treated to another gripping encounter in the Aditya Birla Group Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026, with Chambal Ghariyals prevailing over Royal Nimar Eagles by four wickets.

Bowling first, the Chambal Ghariyals pacers once again delivered a brilliant performance against Royal Nimar Eagles, setting the tone from the very start of the match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

The Eagles endured a shaky start, losing opener Himanshu Mantri in just the second over. The wicketkeeper-batter miscued a short delivery from Avesh Khan and was caught behind for 4 off 6 balls.

From there on, the Ghariyals kept striking at regular intervals and never allowed the Eagles to build any significant partnerships. Kanishk Dubey, Anand Bais and Abhishek Mavi all got starts but failed to convert them into substantial scores. Dubey scored 23 off 17 balls, Bais made 28 off 22, while Mavi chipped in with a quick 28 off 15 deliveries. As a result, Royal Nimar Eagles were restricted to 145/9 in their 20 overs.

Akshay Singh was impressive with the ball, claiming 2 wickets for 23 runs in his four overs. Avesh Khan chipped in with 1/28, while Tripuresh Singh also picked up two wickets, finishing with figures of 2/30.

However, it was Mayur Singh Patel who did the most damage to the Eagles’ middle order, returning with outstanding figures of 3/28 in his four-over spell.

In reply, openers Ankush Singh and Apurve Dwivedi provided a solid start to the chase, adding 40 runs for the first wicket. However, Royal Nimar Eagles fought back strongly and struck twice in quick succession to put the brakes on the scoring.

With the score at 62/2, captain Shubham Sharma joined Gautam Raghuwanshi in the middle, and the duo steadied the innings with a crucial 41-run partnership. Just when Chambal Ghariyals looked to be cruising, the Eagles clawed their way back into the contest with wickets at regular intervals, reducing the Ghariyals to a tricky 132/6.

However, Harsh Dixit and Tripuresh Singh kept their composure under pressure and ensured there were no further setbacks. The pair guided Chambal home with more than two overs to spare, with Dixit remaining unbeaten on 13 off 10 balls and Tripuresh finishing on a quick-fire 11* off just 4 deliveries.

For Royal Nimar Eagles, Parush Mandal was the standout performer with the ball, claiming 3 wickets for 36 runs in his four overs, while Kumar Kartikeya chipped in with 2/24 from his four-over spell. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)