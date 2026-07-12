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Home > Sports > "We knew that we were going to suffer": Scaloni after Argentina edge Switzerland to reach FIFA World Cup semi-finals

"We knew that we were going to suffer": Scaloni after Argentina edge Switzerland to reach FIFA World Cup semi-finals

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/thank-you-for-these-emotions-swiss-president-guy-parmelin-hails-exceptional-fifa-world-cup-campaign-after-qf-exit20260712133047"> <p class="title">"Thank you for these emotions": Swiss President Guy Parmelin hails 'exceptional' FIFA World Cup campaign after QF exit</p> <a>

"Thank you for these emotions": Swiss President Guy Parmelin hails 'exceptional' FIFA World Cup campaign after QF exit

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 13:56:15 IST

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"We knew that we were going to suffer": Scaloni after Argentina edge Switzerland to reach FIFA World Cup semi-finals

Kansas City [US], July 12 (ANI): Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni credited his side’s resilience and composure after the defending champions defeated Switzerland 3-1 after extra time to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals, saying the ability to endure difficult moments has become part of the team’s identity, reported Reuters.

Argentina were pushed all the way by a determined Swiss side before late extra-time goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez sealed victory and set up a blockbuster semi-final clash against England.

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Reflecting on another dramatic knockout triumph, Scaloni said his players have learned to embrace adversity.

“We knew that we were going to suffer, and this is part of our blood, this is part of our DNA, and this brings peace of mind,” the coach said, as per Reuters.

Argentina had taken an early lead through Alexis Mac Allister, who headed home Lionel Messi’s corner in the 10th minute. Switzerland gradually grew into the contest and deservedly levelled in the 67th minute through Dan Ndoye after sustained second-half pressure.

The South Americans struggled to impose themselves for long spells but capitalised on Switzerland being reduced to 10 men before Alvarez produced a stunning long-range strike in the 112th minute. Lautaro Martinez then added a late third goal to seal Argentina’s place in the last four.

Scaloni believes his team’s experiences during their triumphant FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar have helped them navigate tense knockout matches.

“In Qatar, we were not that experienced, I myself included, and those kinds of situations were very difficult,” he said.

“However, now we are more experienced because we know what it feels like to be dominated by the opponent, to concede an equaliser, so today we kept our composure. The team knew how to remain calm and, of course, we will never give up,” he added.

The Argentine coach admitted Switzerland made life extremely difficult for his players.

“It was a tough opponent,” Scaloni said, according to Reuters. “It was very difficult for us to win the duels, to put more than five or six passes together.”

“They were very strong, and they made that struggle in the one versus one in different areas of the pitch. We suffered quite a lot,” he said.

Despite not producing their most fluent display, Scaloni praised the depth of his squad and the contribution of his substitutes.

“We also have players on the bench who can turn the game on its head, and this is something very good,” he said. “Ultimately, we always find the solutions.”

The 48-year-old also highlighted the unity within the squad as a key factor behind Argentina’s remarkable consistency in major tournaments.

“This is thanks to the players because they had to trust in the process,” he said. “We are a collective side. We are together. We are very much united. And this is proof that football is complicated.”

Scaloni also praised Mac Allister after the midfielder’s opening goal from a Messi corner.

“Alexis McAllister is one of the greatest. So all praise to him because he’s been working very hard,” Scaloni said.

Argentina’s victory secured a sixth semi-final appearance in their last six major tournaments, a feat Scaloni admitted filled him with pride.

“I hadn’t thought about it, but this is something to be very proud of,” he said.

Looking ahead to the semi-final, Scaloni reiterated that enduring difficult moments is often the price of success at the highest level.

“When you reach a semi-final, you need to suffer. You need to go through it,” Scaloni concluded.

The defending champions will take on England in the semi-final clash on Thursday (local time). (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 1:56 PM IST
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Tags: alexis-mac-allisterargentina-victoryextra-time-goalsFIFA World Cupjulian-alvarezlautaro-martinezLionel Scaloniswitzerland-match

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"We knew that we were going to suffer": Scaloni after Argentina edge Switzerland to reach FIFA World Cup semi-finals

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"We knew that we were going to suffer": Scaloni after Argentina edge Switzerland to reach FIFA World Cup semi-finals

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"We knew that we were going to suffer": Scaloni after Argentina edge Switzerland to reach FIFA World Cup semi-finals
"We knew that we were going to suffer": Scaloni after Argentina edge Switzerland to reach FIFA World Cup semi-finals
"We knew that we were going to suffer": Scaloni after Argentina edge Switzerland to reach FIFA World Cup semi-finals
"We knew that we were going to suffer": Scaloni after Argentina edge Switzerland to reach FIFA World Cup semi-finals

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