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Home > World > Balochistan's human rights crisis deepens as BYC alleges student killed by death squads

Balochistan's human rights crisis deepens as BYC alleges student killed by death squads

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistan-punjab-governments-permit-crackdown-sparks-flour-crisis-fears-in-twin-cities20260712140127"> <p class="title">Pakistan: Punjab government's permit crackdown sparks flour crisis fears in twin cities</p> <a>

Pakistan: Punjab government's permit crackdown sparks flour crisis fears in twin cities

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 14:31:12 IST

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Balochistan's human rights crisis deepens as BYC alleges student killed by death squads

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 12 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has alleged that a 20-year-old student from Balochistan’s Khuzdar district was killed by what it described as “death squads”. The incident took place in the Moola area of Khuzdar, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the deceased, identified as Kamran Baloch, was an FSc student and the son of Lal Baksh.

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BYC claimed that he was deliberately targeted before being killed, describing the incident as part of a continuing pattern of violence against ethnic Baloch people. The BYC said the killing reflected what it called an escalating human rights crisis in Balochistan. The organisation alleged that violence against Baloch civilians had continued unabated, leaving many families grieving the loss of loved ones instead of welcoming them home safely. It argued that repeated incidents of violence had deepened fear and insecurity across the province.

The committee further claimed that alleged targeted killings, extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances and staged encounters had created an atmosphere of uncertainty for residents. According to the group’s statement, many families now fear for the safety of their relatives whenever they leave home, uncertain whether they will return alive, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The BYC also appealed to the international community, including the United Nations and global human rights organisations, to take urgent notice of what it described as the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan. The group maintained that insecurity is affecting people from all walks of life, including students, teachers, doctors, labourers and ordinary civilians, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The region of Balochistan remains afflicted by a concerning trend of enforced disappearances, where some victims are eventually released, while others face extended detention or fall victim to targeted killings. These violations of fundamental rights have heightened insecurity and distrust among the local population. The ongoing threat of arbitrary arrests and the lack of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, eroding efforts to restore peace, justice, and public trust in state institutions. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 2:31 PM IST
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Tags: balochistanbycdeath-squadsenforced-disappearancesethnic-violenceextrajudicial-executionsHuman Rightskhuzdarlal-bakshpakistan

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Balochistan's human rights crisis deepens as BYC alleges student killed by death squads

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Balochistan's human rights crisis deepens as BYC alleges student killed by death squads

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Balochistan's human rights crisis deepens as BYC alleges student killed by death squads
Balochistan's human rights crisis deepens as BYC alleges student killed by death squads
Balochistan's human rights crisis deepens as BYC alleges student killed by death squads
Balochistan's human rights crisis deepens as BYC alleges student killed by death squads

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