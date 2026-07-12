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Home > World > Pakistan: Punjab government's permit crackdown sparks flour crisis fears in twin cities

Pakistan: Punjab government's permit crackdown sparks flour crisis fears in twin cities

Pakistan: Punjab government's permit crackdown sparks flour crisis fears in twin cities
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 14:02:10 IST

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Pakistan: Punjab government's permit crackdown sparks flour crisis fears in twin cities

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], July 12 (ANI): A dispute between Pakistan’s flour milling industry and the Punjab Food Department has raised fears of a flour shortage in Rawalpindi and Islamabad after authorities reportedly revoked wheat procurement permits issued to flour mills across Rawalpindi Division.

The Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has warned that mills will suspend production and halt flour supplies if the permits are not restored within 24 hours, as reported by The Express Tribune.

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According to The Express Tribune, the PFMA said the cancellation of procurement permits has effectively blocked flour mills from sourcing wheat from Punjab’s surplus-producing districts. Since Rawalpindi Division and Islamabad produce little wheat locally, the association argued that the move threatens the regular supply of flour to millions of residents in the twin cities.

The issue was discussed during an emergency meeting of the PFMA’s Punjab chapter and Rawalpindi Division, chaired by Punjab Chairman Riaz Ullah Khan. Participants strongly criticised the Food Department’s decision and linked it to recent protests by flour mill owners over what they described as unwarranted criminal cases and First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against members of the industry.

PFMA leaders alleged that shortly after those protests, the department withdrew the permits that allowed mills to legally transport wheat into Rawalpindi Division. They claimed the action has disrupted the wheat supply chain and placed flour production at risk.

Former PFMA Vice Chairman Raza Ahmed Shah and other association representatives rejected the decision, calling for the immediate reinstatement of the permits. They warned that failure to reverse the order would force flour mills across the division, including those supplying Islamabad, to suspend operations, potentially disrupting flour availability in local markets, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The association also accused the Punjab Food Department of adopting policies that have increased difficulties for mill owners and contributed to rising wheat and flour prices. PFMA representatives argued that unnecessary restrictions on wheat transportation are creating avoidable pressure on consumers, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 2:02 PM IST
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Pakistan: Punjab government's permit crackdown sparks flour crisis fears in twin cities

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Pakistan: Punjab government's permit crackdown sparks flour crisis fears in twin cities
Pakistan: Punjab government's permit crackdown sparks flour crisis fears in twin cities
Pakistan: Punjab government's permit crackdown sparks flour crisis fears in twin cities
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