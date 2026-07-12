"Vamos Argentina…": Argentina President expresses joy after Messi-led side enters FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final

Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 12 (ANI): Argentina President Javier Milei celebrated the national team’s dramatic victory over Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, expressing his delight after the defending champions booked their place in the last four.

Soon after Argentina secured a 3-1 extra-time win in Kansas City, Milei shared a post on X and hailed Lionel Scaloni’s side by tweeting, “VAMOS ARGENTINA CARAJO…!!!”

VAMOS ARGENTINA CARAJO…!!! LRPMQLRCRMP… — Javier Milei (@JMilei) July 12, 2026

The victory sent Argentina into a blockbuster semi-final against England as La Albiceleste moved two wins away from becoming the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title.

Argentina made an impressive start and took the lead in the 10th minute when Alexis Mac Allister met Lionel Messi’s corner with a well-directed header that beat Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Switzerland gradually worked their way back into the contest and levelled in the 67th minute through Dan Ndoye, who finished clinically after combining with Ricardo Rodriguez. The European side’s momentum, however, was interrupted five minutes later when Breel Embolo received a second yellow card, reducing Switzerland to 10 men.

Despite the numerical advantage, Argentina were unable to find a breakthrough in normal time as Messi and Lautaro Martinez were both denied by Kobel, forcing the contest into extra time.

The defending champions eventually found the decisive moment in the 112th minute through Julian Alvarez. Cutting in from the left, the forward unleashed a spectacular strike from around 25 yards into the top corner to put Argentina back in front.

Switzerland threw players forward in search of another equaliser, but Lautaro Martinez sealed the result in the closing stages by converting from close range after Kobel had made an initial save.

The victory continued Argentina’s remarkable run in the knockout stages after earlier surviving stern tests against Cabo Verde and Egypt. It also secured a sixth semi-final appearance in their last six major international tournaments.

Led by Lionel Messi and guided by head coach Lionel Scaloni, Argentina will now turn their attention to a mouthwatering semi-final clash against England, with a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at stake. (ANI)

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