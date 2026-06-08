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Home > World > Balochistan government's education success narrative questioned as over 50 schools remain shut

Balochistan government's education success narrative questioned as over 50 schools remain shut

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/middle-east/qatar-iran-discuss-mediation-efforts-as-regional-tensions-escalate20260608122018"> <p class="title">Qatar, Iran discuss mediation efforts as regional tensions escalate</p> <a>

Qatar, Iran discuss mediation efforts as regional tensions escalate

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 12:53:12 IST

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Balochistan government's education success narrative questioned as over 50 schools remain shut

Balochistan [Pakistan] June 8 (ANI): Claims by the Balochistan government regarding improvements in the province’s education sector have come under scrutiny after residents of Kahan tehsil in Kohlu district alleged that more than 50 government schools remain closed, leaving hundreds of children without access to education, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, residents said numerous primary, middle, and high schools across Kahan have been non-functional for an extended period despite official assertions that all schools in the province are operational. The closures have reportedly disrupted the education of many students and deepened concerns about the state of public services in the remote region.

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Residents stated that Kahan, home to an estimated population of around 250,000 people, continues to suffer from chronic neglect. Besides the education crisis, the area faces severe shortages of healthcare facilities, poor road infrastructure, a lack of clean drinking water, and unreliable mobile network coverage. Locals said inadequate healthcare services frequently force patients to travel long distances for treatment, while damaged roads often delay emergency medical transportation. The lack of telecommunications infrastructure has further complicated daily life, particularly during emergencies when communication is critical.

Resident Abdul Ali Marri stated that dozens of educational institutions across the tehsil remain closed, contradicting the provincial government’s claims of progress. Many families have been compelled to relocate to other districts in search of better educational and healthcare opportunities for their children.

The concerns emerged shortly after Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti announced that more than 700,000 children had been enrolled in schools across Balochistan during the past two years. He also claimed that over 3,000 previously inactive schools had been restored and insisted that no government schools remained non-functional, as highlighted by The Baochistan Post.

However, residents argue that the reality in Kahan is different. Community members have urged provincial authorities to reopen closed schools, improve healthcare facilities, repair roads, ensure access to clean drinking water, and expand mobile network services to address longstanding grievances, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 12:53 PM IST
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Tags: balochistaneducation-crisisgovernment-scrutinyschool-closures

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Balochistan government's education success narrative questioned as over 50 schools remain shut

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Balochistan government's education success narrative questioned as over 50 schools remain shut

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Balochistan government's education success narrative questioned as over 50 schools remain shut
Balochistan government's education success narrative questioned as over 50 schools remain shut
Balochistan government's education success narrative questioned as over 50 schools remain shut
Balochistan government's education success narrative questioned as over 50 schools remain shut

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