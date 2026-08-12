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Home > World > BRIEF-D & H India Re-Appoints Harsh Vora As MD

BRIEF-D & H India Re-Appoints Harsh Vora As MD

BRIEF-D & H India Re-Appoints Harsh Vora As MD

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Published: August 12, 2026 19:33:15 IST

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BRIEF-D & H India Re-Appoints Harsh Vora As MD

Aug 12 (Reuters) – D & H India Ltd: * RE-APPOINTS HARSH VORA AS MD Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 12, 2026 7:33 PM IST
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BRIEF-D & H India Re-Appoints Harsh Vora As MD

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BRIEF-D & H India Re-Appoints Harsh Vora As MD

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BRIEF-D & H India Re-Appoints Harsh Vora As MD
BRIEF-D & H India Re-Appoints Harsh Vora As MD
BRIEF-D & H India Re-Appoints Harsh Vora As MD
BRIEF-D & H India Re-Appoints Harsh Vora As MD

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