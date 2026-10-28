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Home > World > BRIEF-Jordan's Al Rakaez Investment Q3 Profit 137,682 Dinars

BRIEF-Jordan's Al Rakaez Investment Q3 Profit 137,682 Dinars

BRIEF-Jordan's Al Rakaez Investment Q3 Profit 137,682 Dinars

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Published: October 28, 2026 16:21:05 IST

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BRIEF-Jordan's Al Rakaez Investment Q3 Profit 137,682 Dinars

Oct 28 (Reuters) – AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT: * Q3 PROFIT 137,682 DINARS * Q3 HOTEL OPERATIONS REVENUE 760,244 DINARS Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2026 4:21 PM IST
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BRIEF-Jordan's Al Rakaez Investment Q3 Profit 137,682 Dinars

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BRIEF-Jordan's Al Rakaez Investment Q3 Profit 137,682 Dinars

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BRIEF-Jordan's Al Rakaez Investment Q3 Profit 137,682 Dinars
BRIEF-Jordan's Al Rakaez Investment Q3 Profit 137,682 Dinars
BRIEF-Jordan's Al Rakaez Investment Q3 Profit 137,682 Dinars
BRIEF-Jordan's Al Rakaez Investment Q3 Profit 137,682 Dinars

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