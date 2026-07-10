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Home > World > India-Afghanistan review wide-ranging ties as New Delhi reiterates support to welfare, development

India-Afghanistan review wide-ranging ties as New Delhi reiterates support to welfare, development

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/pacific/india-australia-seal-uranium-deal-to-enhance-defence-and-maritime-cooperation20260710020822"> <p class="title">India, Australia seal uranium deal, to enhance defence and maritime cooperation</p> <a>

India, Australia seal uranium deal, to enhance defence and maritime cooperation

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Last updated: July 10, 2026 03:24:14 IST

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India-Afghanistan review wide-ranging ties as New Delhi reiterates support to welfare, development

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): India and Afghanistan took stock of the bilateral ties during the 4th round of India-Afghanistan Joint Committee Meeting, here in the national capital on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

India also reassured its continued commitment towards supporting the development of Afghanistan.

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As per the MEA, the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the fields of humanitarian assistance, development partnership, food security, healthcare, capacity building, education, sports, trade, visa and connectivity.

The meeting was co-chaired by M. Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary (PAI), Ministry of External Affairs of India, and Shuaib Baryalai, Director General, First Political Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan.

“The Indian side reiterated its continued commitment to supporting the welfare and development needs of the Afghan people. The Afghan side appreciated India’s sustained support and cooperation across various sectors,” the statement said.

It added, “Both sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining regular consultations and agreed to remain in close contact. The next round of the Joint Committee Meeting will be held at a mutually convenient time.”

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2075169429760225763?s=20

Earlier on Wednesday, the Afghan delegation also met MoS External Affairs Pabitra Margherita here in the national capital.

In a post on X, Margherita said, “The discussions focused on India-Afghanistan bilateral relations, including ongoing cooperation for the welfare and development of the Afghan people.”

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/2074785387265003662?s=20

Afghanistan’s Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, last week at the press briefing in the national capital, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had reiterated India’s assistance to Afghanistan. He said, “We have an ongoing humanitarian assistance cooperation. We have been sending them medicines… and also been offering development projects which can bring benefit to the lives of people there.”

India also doubled down on Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism and strongly condemned the airstrikes that happened from Pakistan into Afghanistan, in which several civilian lives, including women and children, were lost. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 3:24 AM IST
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Tags: bilateral-relationscapacity-buildingdevelopment-partnershipeducation-supportfood-securityhealthcare-cooperationhumanitarian-assistanceindia-afghanistan-tiessports-collaborationtrade-relationsvisa-policies

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India-Afghanistan review wide-ranging ties as New Delhi reiterates support to welfare, development

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India-Afghanistan review wide-ranging ties as New Delhi reiterates support to welfare, development
India-Afghanistan review wide-ranging ties as New Delhi reiterates support to welfare, development
India-Afghanistan review wide-ranging ties as New Delhi reiterates support to welfare, development
India-Afghanistan review wide-ranging ties as New Delhi reiterates support to welfare, development

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