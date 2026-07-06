HRFP issues report highlighting escalating persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan; Calls for immediate action

Faisalabad [Pakistan], July 6 (ANI): Human Rights Focus Pakistan on Monday expressed profound concern over the continuing escalation of violence, discrimination, and human rights violations against religious minorities across Pakistan. As per its official press release, recent incidents involving Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, and foreign nationals have demonstrated persistent failures to ensure justice, accountability, and equal protection for vulnerable communities.

HRFP documented an alarming pattern of abuses targeting religious minorities, including murders, sexual violence, false blasphemy accusations, arbitrary detention, abductions, forced conversions, bonded labour, attacks on places of worship, workplace discrimination, and the denial of equal protection under the law. During January to June 2026, HRFP’s REAT Helpline received over 600 calls about human rights violations, particularly based on religion or beliefs.

HRFP mourned the tragic death of Amir Peter, a 60-year-old Christian who died in custody on July 1, after spending nearly a year in detention following blasphemy allegations. Despite repeated requests for medical bail due to his deteriorating health, he remained imprisoned until his death.

HRFP reiterated that Pakistan’s “blasphemy laws” continue to be widely misused to settle personal disputes, intimidate minorities, and target vulnerable individuals. The organisation called for an independent judicial inquiry into Amir Peter’s death, accountability for officials who failed to provide adequate medical care, and comprehensive legal reforms to prevent further abuse of blasphemy legislation.

The organisation also remembered Zafar Bhatti, who was acquitted of blasphemy charges on October 2, 2025, after spending thirteen years in prison for a crime he consistently maintained he did not commit. Tragically, he passed away from cardiac arrest only two days after regaining his freedom, leaving behind his devoted wife, Nawab Bibi, and a grieving Christian community.

As per its official press release, HRFP continues to document systemic discrimination against sanitation workers, the overwhelming majority of whom belong to Pakistan’s Christian minority. Thousands continue to endure low wages, delayed salary payments, unsafe working conditions, inadequate protective equipment, occupational health hazards, and persistent social discrimination. The organisation urged the Government to ensure that sanitation workers equally benefit from ongoing reforms through fair wages, timely salary payments, occupational safety measures, healthcare, social security, and dignified working conditions.

Following a fact-finding visit, HRFP strongly condemned the murder of Siddique Masih, a 40-year-old Christian labourer and father of four, who was killed in Pattoki on June 22, 2026, after being told he was not permitted to drink water from a cooler shared by Muslim workers. This horrific incident, as per the release, reflected the continuing religious discrimination and caste-like social exclusion faced by many Christian labourers and sanitation workers throughout Pakistan. After meeting with Siddique Masih’s family, HRFP called for a fair and transparent trial of those responsible and stronger measures to eliminate religious discrimination in workplaces.

HRFP Fact-Finding Team also expressed serious concern over the case of Shahbaz Masih, a Christian brick kiln labourer from Chak No. 243 R.B., Faisalabad. According to information gathered during HRFP’s investigation, Shahbaz alleged that he and his family had been subjected to bonded labour, religious coercion, and severe exploitation. He claimed the brick kiln owner pressured the family to convert to Islam in exchange for cancellation of the outstanding debt. While some relatives reportedly converted under pressure, Shahbaz and his immediate family refused. He further alleged that he, his wife, and their six children were compelled to produce approximately 2,500 bricks daily for reduced wages because of the debt. As a result, the children have been deprived of education and remain vulnerable to child labour. Shahbaz also reported receiving threats of violence if he attempts to leave the brick kiln. HRFP called for an immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation into these allegations, protection for Shahbaz Masih and his family, accountability for those responsible if the allegations are substantiated, and strict enforcement of Pakistan’s laws prohibiting bonded labour, child labour, and religious coercion.

As per the release, HRFP was equally alarmed by the murder of Waseem Masih, a 40-year-old Christian sanitation worker. According to information received by the HRFP Fact Finding team, Waseem had repeatedly objected to the alleged harassment of his wife, Sunita Masih, by Muhammad Irfan Chandi. Although Waseem submitted a complaint to the police, no FIR was registered, allegedly because of the suspect’s political and religious influence. On June 5, 2026, armed suspects entered Waseem’s home, murdered him, and staged the crime to resemble suicide by hanging his body from the roof. Waseem’s brother Nadeem Masih and Waseem’s wife and children were threatened with death if they pursued justice.

HRFP condemned an incident in Lodhran on June 10, 2026, over the death of two sewer workers named Waseem Masih and Ikram Dogar, who lost their lives while cleaning a sewerage pipeline. Another incident occurred in Bahawalnagar on July 4, where Irfan Masih and Shafique lost their lives due to toxic gas exposure while cleaning a mainhole.

HRFP also documented the assault of Rukhsana Begum, a Christian woman sanitation worker with his son, Asher Masih, in Faisalabad, who experienced violence at the hands of her supervisor, Imran Gujjar, while both were on duty on July 4. FIR has been registered, and the victims are under threat to step back from the case.

HRFP also condemned the killing of Kailash Kohli, a young Hindu farmer shot dead in Badin District, Sindh, during a land dispute allegedly involving a local landlord. The organisation called for an impartial investigation, prosecution of those responsible, and stronger legal protections for minority farmers facing violence, intimidation, and land grabbing.

HRFP further expressed grave concern over the disappearance of Gauri Kumari, a 16-year-old Hindu student from Shahdadpur, Sindh, who went missing on July 1. Given Pakistan’s documented pattern of abductions, forced conversions, and forced marriages involving minority girls, HRFP urged law enforcement authorities to ensure her immediate recovery and conduct an impartial investigation.

HRFP welcomed the clarification issued by the Evacuee Trust Property Board confirming that the historic Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Sheikhupura has not been demolished. Nevertheless, as per its release, it said that the authorities should continue protecting Pakistan’s Sikh religious heritage, preserve minority places of worship, and counter misinformation through transparent communication.

HRFP strongly condemned foreigner women’s recent abduction and sexual assault as like, Stephanie Adriana Mau-Asum, a Dutch national, and Astrid Robinson Bracho, a Venezuelan national, who were kidnapped in Lahore on June 29, 2026. HRFP urged authorities to ensure transparent prosecution and provide protection and comprehensive support to the survivors.

HRFP also expressed deep concern regarding Sylvie Yasmina, a French national, and her five children, who were subjected to 12 years of physical and psychological abuse while confined inside their residence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. HRFP demanded protection of victims and accountability for those responsible.

Naveed Walter, President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), stated that the continued persecution of Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, and other vulnerable communities and foreigners, and the urgent need for meaningful legal and institutional reforms. Religious minorities continue to suffer from discrimination, violence, abuse of blasphemy laws, forced conversions, workplace exclusion, gender-based violence, and inadequate state protection. Every citizen of Pakistan deserves equal dignity, equal justice, and equal protection under the Constitution, regardless of religion or belief. He urged a comprehensive investigation, protection for the surviving family members, and prosecution of all perpetrators of recent cases, without delay.

Naveed Walter, president HRFP, further demanded the Government of Pakistan to fully implement constitutional guarantees protecting freedom of religion or belief, ensure accountability for perpetrators, reform laws vulnerable to abuse, strengthen minority protection mechanisms, safeguard women and children, protect places of worship, and fulfil Pakistan’s commitments under international human rights treaties and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to achieving Agenda 2030.

As per the release. Human Rights Focus Pakistan remains committed to documenting human rights violations through independent fact-finding, supporting victims, engaging national and international human rights mechanisms, advocating for legal and policy reforms, and promoting equal rights, justice, dignity, and protection for all citizens, particularly for the vulnerable minorities of Pakistan. (ANI)

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