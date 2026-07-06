Trump to visit Turkey for NATO Leaders' Social Dinner, hold talks with Zelenskyy, al-Sharaa

Washington DC [US], July 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump will depart the White House on Monday (local time) evening to visit Turkey for the NATO Leaders’ Social Dinner.

White House Spokesperson Anna Kelly stated that Trump will also hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

“President Trump will depart the White House on Monday evening. He will arrive in Ankara on Tuesday afternoon, where he be greeted by President Erdogan of Turkey. He will participate in a State Arrival Ceremony and Honor Guard review before moving into a bilateral meeting with President Erdogan,” the statement read.

The high-profile gathering, scheduled for July 7-8, comes amid ongoing tensions within the alliance regarding defence spending, burden-sharing, and the US role in European security.

“That evening, the President will participate in a NATO Leaders’ Social Dinner. On Wednesday, President Trump will participate in an official welcome and family photo, followed by a NATO Leaders’ working session. That afternoon, President Trump will participate in bilateral meetings with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and President al-Sharaa of the Syrian Arab Republic. Finally, the President will hold a press conference before departing from Ankara. He will arrive back at the White House on Wednesday evening,” the statement said.

For years, many other NATO allies eyed Turkey with suspicion for buying a Russian air defence system, attacking Western-backed Kurdish forces in Syria and stalling Sweden’s bid to join the alliance, the Washington Post reported.

But now, as Trump has flipped the perspective by calling NATO as ‘paper tiger’ and saying he’s only attending this year’s summit for Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkiye. It is the latest sign of rocky relations between Trump and his European ‘allies’.

“Ankara’s international visibility will increase more than ever before, and our capital will make a name for itself as a centre of global diplomacy,” Erdogan told a recent meeting of his AK Party, Washington Post quoted.

Trump has endorsed Erdogan in recent weeks, calling him “a friend of mine” and a “hell of a leader.”

“If not for the fact that it was being held in Turkey by President Erdogan, I don’t think I would’ve gone to it,” Trump told reporters at the White House last week, as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte sat next to him, as per The Washington Post. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.