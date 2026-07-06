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Home > World > BRIEF-Exem Co Ltd To Buyback 5 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares

BRIEF-Exem Co Ltd To Buyback 5 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares

BRIEF-Exem Co Ltd To Buyback 5 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares

Written By:
Published: July 6, 2026 11:26:11 IST

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BRIEF-Exem Co Ltd To Buyback 5 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares

Exem Co Ltd: * EXEM CO LTD: TO BUYBACK 5 BILLION WON WORTH OF OWN SHARES Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 6, 2026 11:26 AM IST
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BRIEF-Exem Co Ltd To Buyback 5 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares

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BRIEF-Exem Co Ltd To Buyback 5 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares

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BRIEF-Exem Co Ltd To Buyback 5 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares
BRIEF-Exem Co Ltd To Buyback 5 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares
BRIEF-Exem Co Ltd To Buyback 5 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares
BRIEF-Exem Co Ltd To Buyback 5 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares

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