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Home > World > India declares one-day national mourning on demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

India declares one-day national mourning on demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pm-modi-gifts-unique-indian-artworks-speciality-tea-handloom-silk-to-indonesian-leadership20260712214246"> <p class="title">PM Modi gifts unique Indian artworks, speciality tea, handloom silk to Indonesian leadership</p> <a>

PM Modi gifts unique Indian artworks, speciality tea, handloom silk to Indonesian leadership

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 22:23:13 IST

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India declares one-day national mourning on demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): India has announced one-day national mourning on July 13, Monday, in a show of respect for the demise of Father Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout the country, adding that no official entertainment will be held on the day.

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“The Government of India has declared one-day national mourning tomorrow, July 13, 2026, as a mark of respect for Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar, who passed away today. The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” the MEA stated.

The Ministry further reflected on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju’s condolences over the Sheikh’s demise.

“Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has expressed condolences at the demise of Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, noting that he was a visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity and was a true friend of India,” the MEA stated.

“Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, is expected to visit Qatar shortly to convey condolences on behalf of the Government of India to the State of Qatar,” it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the passing away of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and said he was a visionary leader who led his country to great levels of development and prosperity.

The Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the people of the West Asian country.

“We deeply mourn the passing of Father Amir of the State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. A visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity, we remember him also as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024. I convey my sincere condolences to the Amir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the entire royal family and people of Qatar. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

The father emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, died at the age of 74, the Amiri Diwan, State of Qatar, said earlier.

“With hearts steadfast in faith in God’s decree and destiny, the Amiri Diwan mourns the great loss to the nation of the late – may God have mercy on him – His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away this morning,” the Amiri Diwan said in a statement on Sunday.

Sheikh Hamad, who ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, was a key architect of the energy-rich country’s stunning development. During his reign, the country saw economic, social and cultural development that bolstered its status in the international community, Al Jazeera reported.

Sheikh Hamad’s tenure also saw the promulgation of Qatar’s first permanent constitution in 2004 and the introduction of municipal elections, in which women were allowed to vote and stand as candidates, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 10:23 PM IST
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Tags: amiri-diwancondolenceshalf-mast-flagKiren Rijijumeamunicipal electionsnational-mourningpm modi’sheikh-hamad

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India declares one-day national mourning on demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

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India declares one-day national mourning on demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

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India declares one-day national mourning on demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
India declares one-day national mourning on demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
India declares one-day national mourning on demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
India declares one-day national mourning on demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

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