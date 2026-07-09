India-Germany discuss gender-responsive energy transition

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The latest edition of the India-Germany Climate Talks, hosted by the German Embassy in the national capital on Thursday, focused on the critical role of women in shaping India’s clean energy transition, highlighting the need to recognise them as innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, community leaders and decision-makers.

A press release by the German Embassy stated that the event marked the launch of the book, ‘Powering the Future: Women at the Heart of India’s Energy Transition’, authored by Neha Saigal, co-founder of Intertidal Lab and Climate & Care Initiative, Bengaluru and published by Heinrich Boll Stiftung, New Delhi, highlighting the stories of women driving sustainable energy solutions across India.

Through experiences from Odisha, Punjab, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the book demonstrates how women are shaping India’s energy future while underscoring the need to integrate gender as a core pillar of climate and energy policy.

Delivering the opening remarks, Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India, highlighted the importance of inclusive climate action and the growing India-Germany partnership in advancing a just energy transition.

“A gender-responsive energy transition is not just good for gender equality – it is an economic opportunity. India’s journey toward renewable energy can unlock more markets, create more jobs, and drive innovation if women have equal access to resources, decision-making, and leadership. Germany is proud to partner with India in making this a reality. By bringing forward the experiences of women at the grassroots, this conversation reminds us that the transition is as much about people and communities as it is about technology. Through the Indo-German Partnership for Green and Sustainable Development, India and Germany are not only advancing clean energy but also building a future that is people-centred, inclusive, and leaves no one behind,” the German envoy said.

The book launch was followed by a panel discussion moderated by Jochen Luckscheiter, Director, Heinrich Boll Stiftung, New Delhi. The panel featured Priyadarshini Karve, Founder of Samuchit Enviro Tech & CEO, Clean Energy Access Network, Pune, and Amrita Rana, Radiologist, Director, Rana Diagnostics & Founding Member, Clean Air Punjab, alongside author Neha Saigal, showcasing three women whose journeys reflect different dimensions of India’s energy transition.

The statement further noted that the discussion examined the opportunities and barriers women continue to face across the energy ecosystem, from research and innovation to entrepreneurship, community leadership and policymaking. Panellists stressed that a successful energy transition must be people-centred, ensuring that women have equitable access to finance, technology, leadership opportunities and decision-making processes.

Drawing on the newly launched publication, Neha Saigal talked about the experiences of women leading change across India’s energy landscape and the lessons these stories offer for building a more inclusive transition.

She noted, “India’s energy transition presents an opportunity to place gender at the heart of policy and decision-making, not as an afterthought but as a foundation for a just transition. Women are central to energy systems as users, providers of care, and drivers of livelihoods, and their leadership and lived experiences must shape the transition. We need to move beyond speaking of a single ‘energy transition’ and recognise that India is experiencing multiple energy transitions, each shaped by local realities and the lived experiences of its communities. A just transition is not only about moving away from fossil fuels, but about ensuring we do not recreate existing inequalities as we build a cleaner energy future.”

As per the statement, Priyadarshini Karve shared insights from her work at the intersection of science, entrepreneurship and decentralised renewable energy, highlighting the importance of expanding access to clean energy solutions while creating opportunities for women to lead innovation and enterprise.

Speaking about the links between public health, clean mobility and climate action, Amrita Rana discussed how community engagement and women’s leadership can accelerate cleaner transport solutions and improve air quality across Indian cities. Moderating the discussion, Jochen Luckscheiter noted that addressing climate change requires not only technological innovation but also greater inclusion and representation within the energy sector.

Panellists agreed that India’s energy transition presents an opportunity to advance climate action, economic development and gender equality simultaneously. They emphasised that embedding gender-responsive approaches into energy planning, strengthening women’s participation across the clean energy value chain, and supporting local leadership will be critical to achieving a just and resilient transition.

“Germany has been a longstanding partner in supporting India’s sustainable development and energy transition through technical cooperation, climate finance and policy partnerships. Increasingly, this collaboration has focused on ensuring that climate action is inclusive and responsive to the needs and leadership of women and local communities. The event concluded with an interactive audience discussion, where participants reflected on the role of young women, researchers, entrepreneurs and civic leaders in shaping India’s low-carbon future,” the statement noted. (ANI)

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