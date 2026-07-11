"Will double bilateral trade by 2030": PM Modi hails India-New Zealand FTA, USD 20 billion investment commitment

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > "Will double bilateral trade by 2030": PM Modi hails India-New Zealand FTA, USD 20 billion investment commitment

"Will double bilateral trade by 2030": PM Modi hails India-New Zealand FTA, USD 20 billion investment commitment

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/pacific/india-new-zealand-adopt-strategic-partnership-roadmap-to-2030-with-trade-target-of-nz7-billion20260711075505"> <p class="title">India, New Zealand adopt Strategic Partnership Roadmap to 2030 with trade target of NZ$7 billion</p> <a>

India, New Zealand adopt Strategic Partnership Roadmap to 2030 with trade target of NZ$7 billion

Written By:
Last updated: July 11, 2026 08:43:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

"Will double bilateral trade by 2030": PM Modi hails India-New Zealand FTA, USD 20 billion investment commitment

Auckland [New Zealand], July 11 (ANI): Highlighting the historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and a massive investment commitment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed absolute confidence that economic ties between India and New Zealand are poised for a major leap, with a target to double bilateral trade by 2030.

Delivering his address at the Business and Sports Engagement event in Auckland, PM Modi stated that the India-New Zealand FTA, concluded in a record nine months, would unlock unprecedented opportunities across sectors.

You Might Be Interested In

“This year, our two countries concluded a Free Trade Agreement in a record time of just nine months. This agreement will create new opportunities for all of you in market access, investment, services and technology. I am confident that together we will double our bilateral trade by 2030,” the Prime Minister said.

Emphasising New Zealand’s long-term financial commitment, PM Modi noted that it reflects strong global confidence in India’s economic trajectory.

“New Zealand has committed to a USD 20 billion investment in India over the next 15 years. This is not just a commitment to investment, but also to being a partner in India’s development journey,” he added.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the event marks a historic turning point, as both nations formally elevated their ties to a Strategic Partnership.

“This meeting is taking place at a time when relations between India and New Zealand are at a turning point. Today, we are binding our relations within the framework of a Strategic Partnership. This is not merely a diplomatic milestone; it is a new resolve for our shared future,” PM Modi said, while praising New Zealand’s business community for its innovation and enterprise.

“From India, I have come bearing the message of the aspirations and ambitions of 140 crore people,” the PM told the gathering.

The development coincides with India and New Zealand officially adopting the “India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030.” This roadmap establishes an ambitious framework to deepen cooperation across trade, agriculture, security, innovation, and people-to-people ties over the next four years.

According to the India-New Zealand Joint Statement, the two Prime Ministers “decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to a ‘Strategic Partnership'” and endorsed the roadmap to “guide joint action over the next four years.”

The Joint Statement added that both leaders “agreed to an ambitious long-term vision for the Strategic Partnership, which aims to take bilateral relations to a new level, strengthen existing cooperation mechanisms and explore new avenues for deepening cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on an official visit to New Zealand from July 10-11, at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years.

Under Pillar III of the newly adopted Roadmap on Trade and Economic Cooperation, both nations have agreed to “work towards an aspirational goal of doubling bilateral two-way trade in goods and services to NZ$7 billion (₹35,000 crore) by 2030.”

The roadmap further outlines that both sides will “work together on next steps for the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement to ensure its early entry into force and effective implementation.”

Echoing this commitment, the Joint Statement concluded that the two Prime Ministers “welcomed the conclusion and signature of a balanced, comprehensive and mutually beneficial India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA)” and agreed to ensure its swift execution. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 8:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bilateral-tradeeconomic-tiesenterpriseftaInnovationinvestmentmarket-accessstrategic-partnershiptrade-agreement

RELATED News

China faces growing European backlash over ethnic unity law targeting Tibetans

BRIEF-Barka Water And Power Six-Month Profit RO 1.21 Million

"One of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known": Trump pays tribute to close ally Lindsey Graham

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Tech Plans Share Issue To Fund Projects, Boost Capital

PM Modi condoles demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describes him a visionary leader

LATEST NEWS

Housing crisis threatens longevity and wealth as affordability gap persists through 2040: WEF

J-K Sports Council rejects para archer Rakesh Kumar's allegations on SO-12 recruitment

Pea shooting gets competitive at annual world championship in England

"This was pre-planned act": Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh on cook's assault allegations

Pea shooting gets competitive at annual world championship in England

PM Modi condoles demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describes him a visionary leader

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

OMAN SAYS 23 MEMBERS OF GFS GALAXY VESSEL WERE RESCUED, STILL SEARCHING FOR ONE CREW MEMBER MISSING – STATEMENT

"US not honouring peace framework with Iran": Middle East Expert

"Will double bilateral trade by 2030": PM Modi hails India-New Zealand FTA, USD 20 billion investment commitment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Will double bilateral trade by 2030": PM Modi hails India-New Zealand FTA, USD 20 billion investment commitment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Will double bilateral trade by 2030": PM Modi hails India-New Zealand FTA, USD 20 billion investment commitment
"Will double bilateral trade by 2030": PM Modi hails India-New Zealand FTA, USD 20 billion investment commitment
"Will double bilateral trade by 2030": PM Modi hails India-New Zealand FTA, USD 20 billion investment commitment
"Will double bilateral trade by 2030": PM Modi hails India-New Zealand FTA, USD 20 billion investment commitment

QUICK LINKS