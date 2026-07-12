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Home > World > Iran, Oman hold talks in Muscat, discuss Strait of Hormuz security and bilateral ties

Iran, Oman hold talks in Muscat, discuss Strait of Hormuz security and bilateral ties

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/us/trump-administration-subpoenas-new-york-times-journalists-over-air-force-one-reports20260711224654"> <p class="title">Trump administration subpoenas New York Times journalists over Air Force One reports</p> <a>

Trump administration subpoenas New York Times journalists over Air Force One reports

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 02:36:12 IST

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Iran, Oman hold talks in Muscat, discuss Strait of Hormuz security and bilateral ties

Muscat [Oman], July 12 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi held talks with his Omani counterpart, Seyyed Badr Al-Busaidi, in Muscat on Saturday, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations, regional developments, and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on his official Telegram channel, Araghchi stated that the two diplomats discussed bilateral relations between Tehran and Muscat in various fields, alongside broader regional developments.

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According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the two sides also discussed mechanisms to ensure the safe passage of ships in line with Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, while Oman reiterated its support for diplomacy to ease regional tensions.

“During this meeting, the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Oman discussed bilateral relations between Tehran and Muscat in various fields, as well as regional developments, particularly the issue of the Strait of Hormuz. Araghchi and Albusaidi also exchanged views on appropriate mechanisms for the safe transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” said the Telegram post from Araghchi.

According to the statement, the Omani Foreign Minister emphasised his country’s principled stance on utilising diplomacy to prevent the escalation of regional conflicts. He expressed hope that the full implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the United States would lead to an improvement in the region’s security situation.

These developments come as Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and create conditions for the resumption of US-Iran talks following recent military escalations.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday stated that Washington has agreed to continue talks with the Islamic Republic following Tehran’s request, but reiterated that the US still considers the previous ceasefire between the two sides to be “over.” (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 2:36 AM IST
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Tags: bilateral-relationsdiplomacyiranmilitary escalationOmanregional-developmentssecuritystrait of hormuz

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Iran, Oman hold talks in Muscat, discuss Strait of Hormuz security and bilateral ties

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Iran, Oman hold talks in Muscat, discuss Strait of Hormuz security and bilateral ties

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Iran, Oman hold talks in Muscat, discuss Strait of Hormuz security and bilateral ties
Iran, Oman hold talks in Muscat, discuss Strait of Hormuz security and bilateral ties
Iran, Oman hold talks in Muscat, discuss Strait of Hormuz security and bilateral ties
Iran, Oman hold talks in Muscat, discuss Strait of Hormuz security and bilateral ties

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