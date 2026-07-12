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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: England's Harry Kane scripts history with 120th international appearance

FIFA World Cup 2026: England's Harry Kane scripts history with 120th international appearance

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-england-norway-players-observe-moment-of-silence-for-south-africas-jayden-adams20260712033826"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: England, Norway players observe moment of silence for South Africa's Jayden Adams</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: England, Norway players observe moment of silence for South Africa's Jayden Adams

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 03:45:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: England's Harry Kane scripts history with 120th international appearance

Florida [US], July 12 (ANI): England captain and Bayern Munich Harry Kane became the most-capped outfield player in the nation’s history after featuring in the Three Lions’ FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal against Norway on Saturday (local time).

The Football Association confirmed the milestone on social media, with Kane making his 120th appearance for England to move level with Wayne Rooney on the country’s all-time caps list. Only legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who made 125 appearances, now stands ahead of the striker.

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Kane’s latest appearance sees him overtake several England greats, including David Beckham (115), Steven Gerrard (114), Bobby Moore (108), Ashley Cole (107), Bobby Charlton (106) and Frank Lampard (106).

The England skipper is now just five appearances away from equalling Shilton’s overall England caps record as he continues to add to his remarkable international career.

England are taking on Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal, with Kane leading the side in their bid to secure a place in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is set to become the Three Lions’ most-capped player in FIFA World Cup history after being named in the starting XI for Saturday’s (local time) quarterfinal clash against Norway.

The Football Association announced the milestone on social media, confirming that Pickford will make his 18th World Cup appearance for England, surpassing legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton’s record of 17 matches. Harry Kane is next on the list with 17 World Cup appearances, followed by John Stones (16) and Marcus Rashford (15).

England’s Playing XI against Norway

Starting XI: Jordan Pickford, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Nico O’Reilly, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Noni Madueke, Harry Kane (captain), Anthony Gordon.

Substitutes: Jordan Henderson, James Trafford, Trevoh Chalobah, Dan Burn, Reece James, Djed Spence, Kobbie Mainoo, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 3:45 AM IST
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Tags: david beckhamenglandFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026harry-kanenorwaypeter-shiltonthree-lionsWayne Rooney

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FIFA World Cup 2026: England's Harry Kane scripts history with 120th international appearance

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FIFA World Cup 2026: England's Harry Kane scripts history with 120th international appearance
FIFA World Cup 2026: England's Harry Kane scripts history with 120th international appearance
FIFA World Cup 2026: England's Harry Kane scripts history with 120th international appearance
FIFA World Cup 2026: England's Harry Kane scripts history with 120th international appearance

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