Iranian consulate strongly condemns Israel's attacks on Lebanon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai on Sunday issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s ongoing military operations in Lebanon.

In a post on X, Iran in Mumbai said, “Tel Aviv, the world is watching: Your genocidal attacks on #Lebanon won’t go unpunished much longer. Accountability is coming.”

Tel Aviv, the world is watching: Your genocidal attacks on #Lebanon won’t go unpunished much longer. Accountability is coming.#Netanyahu #War #Hezbollah pic.twitter.com/GnvBEwKA7i — Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) June 7, 2026

Israel on Sunday struck terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut after the Hezbollah fired at their territory.

As per the office of the Prime Minister of Israel, the strikes were carried out at the orders of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz.

“In accordance with the directive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, the IDF has just struck terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut, in response to Hezbollah’s firing at Israeli territory,” the statement said.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s national security commission, said that Iran will deliver a decisive response to Iran’s attack on Dahiyeh.

In a post on X, he said, “We will deliver a decisive and painful response to the Zionist regime’s attack on Dahiyeh. These rabid dogs must be disciplined and put back in their place. Look at the sky over the occupied lands tonight.”

Earlier, at least one person was killed and several wounded in central Israel, according to emergency responders, as police said they were investigating the shooting as a suspected terror attack, as per CNN.

Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA), national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service, said a man in his 30s was shot and killed at a gas station in Kochav Yair, a town that sits on the Green Line demarcating Israel from the occupied West Bank. Five other people across at least three separate scenes were also wounded, MDA said in a statement, including two in serious condition.

Police said they “neutralized” a suspect after locating a vehicle they believe was involved in the shooting, as per CNN. Police often used the term “neutralized” to denote killing a suspect. An Israeli security source said the suspect was a Palestinian citizen of Israel from Tayibe, an Arab town just north of Kochav Yair.

Hamas lauded the attack, claiming it comes as a response to “the occupation’s ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip” and “assaults that affect our people daily in the West Bank and Jerusalem,” as quoted by CNN. (ANI)

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