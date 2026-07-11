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Home > World > "Must go to Patna Sahib for darshan": PM Modi highlights Hardeep Puri's family preservation effort for Guru Gobind Singh's 'Jode Sahib'

"Must go to Patna Sahib for darshan": PM Modi highlights Hardeep Puri's family preservation effort for Guru Gobind Singh's 'Jode Sahib'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/pacific/pm-modi-luxon-agree-to-deepen-cooperation-double-trade-by-2030-as-india-new-zealand-ties-get-strategic-push20260711150649"> <p class="title">PM Modi, Luxon agree to deepen cooperation, double trade by 2030 as India-New Zealand ties get strategic push</p> <a>

PM Modi, Luxon agree to deepen cooperation, double trade by 2030 as India-New Zealand ties get strategic push

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 15:53:18 IST

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"Must go to Patna Sahib for darshan": PM Modi highlights Hardeep Puri's family preservation effort for Guru Gobind Singh's 'Jode Sahib'

Auckland [New Zealand], July 11 (ANI): Addressing a vibrant Indian diaspora gathering in New Zealand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an emotionally charged, lesser-known piece of Sikh history involving his cabinet colleague Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Prime Minister revealed how the family of the Union Minister had secretly protected and cherished the Jode Sahib (sacred footwear) of the tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and his spiritual consort, Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, for over three centuries.

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Lauding the family’s ultimate decision to hand over the relics to the global Sikh Sangat (community), PM Modi noted that the holy relics have now found their permanent home at Takhat Sri Harmandir Ji Patna Sahib in Bihar, the hallowed birthplace of the Dasam Patshah.

The Prime Minister detailed the incredible journey of the relics, emphasising that they survived the turbulent migratory maps of the 1947 Partition of India.

“My colleague in the government, Hardeep Singh Puri ji’s ancestors were devoted servants of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Hardeep Puri ji told me that his family has cherished and preserved the ‘Jode Sahib’ of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji for 300 years. During the Partition, Puri Sahib’s family, his ancestors, brought them safely to Delhi,” the Prime Minister said.

For generations, the Puri family preserved the single piece of footwear each, Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s right shoe and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji’s left shoe, in their private custody. Recognising the deep spiritual resonance the items hold for millions, the family approached the government to facilitate a permanent repository for public viewing.

PM Modi stated that a high-level expert panel, well-versed in historic Sikh protocol, was institutionalised to scientifically validate and locate the final resting place for the antiquities.

“His family wanted to hand over these sacred ‘Jode Sahib’ to the Sikh ‘Sangat’ so that as many people as possible could pay their respects and view them. We formed a committee comprising those well-versed in Sikh traditions. We sought the advice of experts and decided to take these sacred ‘Jode Sahib’ to the place where Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji first set foot on this hallowed land, the place of his birth, our Sri Patna Sahib,” the PM added.

The enshrinement followed the massive Guru Charan Yatra, a 9-day, 1,500-kilometre spiritual procession that carried the Jode Sahib from New Delhi across four states before reaching Bihar on November 1. PM Modi recounted his personal privilege of being present to witness the divine occasion.

Closing his address with a heartfelt request to the Indian-Kiwi community, PM Modi urged the diaspora to make a spiritual pilgrimage to Bihar during their next homecoming.

“I am delighted that these sacred ‘Jode Sahib’ are now on the holy soil of Patna Sahib, and it was my privilege to witness that sacred occasion and be present there. I would also urge you that whenever you visit India, you must go to Patna Sahib to pay your respects to them,” he stated.

The Jode Sahib refers to a pair of 300-year-old sacred sandals. The relic consists of a right shoe belonging to the tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji (measuring 11 inches by 3.5 inches), and a left shoe belonging to his spiritual consort, Mata Sahib Kaur Ji (measuring 9 inches by 3 inches).

The last direct custodian was Hardeep Singh Puri’s cousin, Jasmeet Singh Puri, who lived in Karol Bagh, New Delhi. Following his passing, his family requested Hardeep Singh Puri, as the eldest male member, to find a permanent, public home for the relics so the global Sikh community (Sangat) could view them and pay their respects.

Before the relics were moved, a high-level committee of Sikh scholars, historians, and leaders was formed to evaluate their safekeeping. The Government of India’s Ministry of Culture was entrusted with verifying their antiquity.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) conducted extensive scientific analysis, including Carbon-14 testing, on the materials. In April 2024, the IGNCA formally issued a report confirming the 300-year-old antiquity and authenticity of the Jode Sahib, matching the timeline of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

In September 2025, Minister Hardeep Singh Puri met PM Modi to present the committee’s recommendations. It was decided that the most sanctified destination for the relics would be Takhat Sri Harmandir Ji Patna Sahib in Bihar.

On October 22, 2025, after a formal Ardas (prayer) at Puri’s residence, the relics were handed over to the Panth. On October 23, a massive, 9-day, 1,500-kilometre spiritual procession named the “Charan Suhawa – Guru Charan Yatra” commenced from Gurdwara Moti Bagh Sahib in New Delhi.

Escorted by the Panj Pyaras, the yatra traversed Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. On November 1, 2025, the Jore Sahib was permanently and ceremoniously enshrined at Takhat Sri Patna Sahib, where it is now kept for public Darshan.

Notably, in 2013, New Zealand was home to more than 19,000 Sikhs, a religious and ethnic community based in the Indian state of Punjab. The population had more than doubled between 2006 and 2013, and increased almost sevenfold since the 1990s.

The New Zealand Sikh Society was established in 1964. Sikh numbers were very small before the changes to immigration policy in the 1980s. The first Sikh gurudwara (temple) opened in Hamilton in 1997. Seven more gurudwaras were set up in the Auckland area, and others in Tauranga, Te Puke, Hastings, Palmerston North and Wellington and in 2009 the first South Island centre opened, in Christchurch. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 3:53 PM IST
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"Must go to Patna Sahib for darshan": PM Modi highlights Hardeep Puri's family preservation effort for Guru Gobind Singh's 'Jode Sahib'

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"Must go to Patna Sahib for darshan": PM Modi highlights Hardeep Puri's family preservation effort for Guru Gobind Singh's 'Jode Sahib'

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"Must go to Patna Sahib for darshan": PM Modi highlights Hardeep Puri's family preservation effort for Guru Gobind Singh's 'Jode Sahib'
"Must go to Patna Sahib for darshan": PM Modi highlights Hardeep Puri's family preservation effort for Guru Gobind Singh's 'Jode Sahib'
"Must go to Patna Sahib for darshan": PM Modi highlights Hardeep Puri's family preservation effort for Guru Gobind Singh's 'Jode Sahib'
"Must go to Patna Sahib for darshan": PM Modi highlights Hardeep Puri's family preservation effort for Guru Gobind Singh's 'Jode Sahib'

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