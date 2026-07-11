PM Modi, Luxon agree to deepen cooperation, double trade by 2030 as India-New Zealand ties get strategic push

Auckland [New Zealand], July 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Saturday (local time) held extensive bilateral talks covering the “entire spectrum of bilateral relations,” agreed to elevate ties to a Strategic Partnership, and set a target to double bilateral trade by 2030, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The two leaders met at Government House in Auckland, where Prime Minister Modi was accorded a traditional Maori welcome featuring customary rituals symbolising “peace, respect and welcome” before inspecting a Guard of Honour.

The Prime Ministers held discussions in both restricted and delegation-level formats, with talks spanning trade and investment, defence and security, agri-tech, sports, education, tourism, culture and people-to-people ties.

According to the MEA, the bilateral talks covered the “entire spectrum of bilateral relations”, with both sides agreeing to elevate the relationship to the level of a Strategic Partnership, marking “a new chapter in India-New Zealand relations.”

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation across areas of mutual interest and underscored the importance of the early implementation of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. They also agreed to work towards doubling bilateral trade by 2030.

The two Prime Ministers exchanged views on regional and global developments and reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation in multilateral fora.

Following the talks, the leaders witnessed the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and understandings in the fields of defence and maritime security, hydrography, sports, disaster management, dairy, tourism, maritime heritage, culture, food technology and ocean research.

A Joint Statement outlining the future direction of the bilateral partnership was also adopted.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Luxon for his “warmth and hospitality” and invited him to visit India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to New Zealand resulted in 18 outcomes in myriad sectors ranging from maritime to terrorism.

PM Modi said that this has been a great year for the India-New Zealand partnership.

PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to New Zealand from July 10-11 at the invitation of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. The visit is the first by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years. (ANI)

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