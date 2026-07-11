Trump administration subpoenas New York Times journalists over Air Force One reports

Washington DC [US], July 11 (ANI): The administration of US President Donald Trump has issued subpoenas to several journalists from The New York Times, seeking to compel them to testify before a federal grand jury in Manhattan over the publication’s reporting on security concerns involving a Qatari-donated Air Force One aircraft, The New York Times reported.

According to The New York Times, the subpoenas were issued on Friday and require the journalists to appear before a federal grand jury on Wednesday. In several instances, federal agents reportedly delivered the subpoenas in person at the reporters’ homes.

The publication described the move as a significant escalation in the Trump administration’s efforts against independent news organisations.

The subpoenas were issued by Jay Clayton, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, according to The New York Times. Clayton has also been nominated by Trump to serve as US Director of National Intelligence.

The subpoenas reportedly contain few details, directing the journalists to testify “in regard to an alleged violation of federal criminal law”.

Responding to the development, The New York Times strongly criticised the action.

“The appearance of federal law enforcement agents on the doorstep of news reporters should shock the conscience of any American who believes in the Constitution and the press freedom it protects,” said David McCraw, the publication’s top newsroom lawyer, as quoted by The Ne York Times.

“Our journalists report the facts and advance the American public’s right to know how their government is operating and their taxpayer dollars are being used. This brazen act should be seen as nothing more than an attempt to prevent the public from knowing what is happening in their country by intimidating journalists from doing their jobs,” he added.

According to the publication, the journalists who received subpoenas include Julian E. Barnes, Eric Lipton, Tyler Pager and Eric Schmitt.

They had reported that Trump travelled from Turkey aboard the older Air Force One following security advice from the US Secret Service.

Another report stated that the newly acquired Boeing 747-8, donated by Qatar for use as Air Force One, lacked certain advanced security features, including antimissile capabilities. Both reports cited anonymous sources familiar with sensitive security matters, as reported by The New York Times.

The New York Times also reported that before publication of the first report, a senior official from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) requested that the organsiation delay publication, citing national security concerns.

According to the publication, the official declined to specify the nature of those concerns and also requested that the newspaper disclose the identities of its sources, a request that was refused.

According to The New York Times, while both Democratic and Republican administrations have pursued investigations into the disclosure of classified information, subpoenas targeting journalists remain uncommon.

Free press advocates have argued that such actions could have a chilling effect on investigative reporting and press freedom.

The publication also noted that the Trump administration has taken several actions involving major news organisations during the President’s second term.

Earlier this year, the US Department of Justice sought testimony from journalists at The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, though those subpoenas were later withdrawn after legal challenges by the organisations.

Separately, The New York Times reported that it is currently involved in multiple legal disputes with the Trump administration, including lawsuits concerning Pentagon access, employment discrimination allegations and a defamation suit filed by President Trump against the newspaper. (ANI)

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