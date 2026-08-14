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Home > World > SAUDI CROWN PRINCE, U.S. CENTCOM COMMANDER DISCUSS MUTUAL DEFENSE COOPERATION, EFFORTS TO DE-ESCALATE REGIONAL TENSIONS – SAUDI STATE NEWS AGENCY

SAUDI CROWN PRINCE, U.S. CENTCOM COMMANDER DISCUSS MUTUAL DEFENSE COOPERATION, EFFORTS TO DE-ESCALATE REGIONAL TENSIONS – SAUDI STATE NEWS AGENCY

SAUDI CROWN PRINCE, U.S. CENTCOM COMMANDER DISCUSS MUTUAL DEFENSE COOPERATION, EFFORTS TO DE-ESCALATE REGIONAL TENSIONS – SAUDI STATE NEWS AGENCY

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Published: August 14, 2026 02:39:04 IST

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SAUDI CROWN PRINCE, U.S. CENTCOM COMMANDER DISCUSS MUTUAL DEFENSE COOPERATION, EFFORTS TO DE-ESCALATE REGIONAL TENSIONS – SAUDI STATE NEWS AGENCY

SAUDI CROWN PRINCE, U.S. CENTCOM COMMANDER DISCUSS MUTUAL DEFENSE COOPERATION, EFFORTS TO DE-ESCALATE REGIONAL TENSIONS – SAUDI STATE NEWS AGENCY

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 14, 2026 2:39 AM IST
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SAUDI CROWN PRINCE, U.S. CENTCOM COMMANDER DISCUSS MUTUAL DEFENSE COOPERATION, EFFORTS TO DE-ESCALATE REGIONAL TENSIONS – SAUDI STATE NEWS AGENCY

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SAUDI CROWN PRINCE, U.S. CENTCOM COMMANDER DISCUSS MUTUAL DEFENSE COOPERATION, EFFORTS TO DE-ESCALATE REGIONAL TENSIONS – SAUDI STATE NEWS AGENCY

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SAUDI CROWN PRINCE, U.S. CENTCOM COMMANDER DISCUSS MUTUAL DEFENSE COOPERATION, EFFORTS TO DE-ESCALATE REGIONAL TENSIONS – SAUDI STATE NEWS AGENCY
SAUDI CROWN PRINCE, U.S. CENTCOM COMMANDER DISCUSS MUTUAL DEFENSE COOPERATION, EFFORTS TO DE-ESCALATE REGIONAL TENSIONS – SAUDI STATE NEWS AGENCY
SAUDI CROWN PRINCE, U.S. CENTCOM COMMANDER DISCUSS MUTUAL DEFENSE COOPERATION, EFFORTS TO DE-ESCALATE REGIONAL TENSIONS – SAUDI STATE NEWS AGENCY
SAUDI CROWN PRINCE, U.S. CENTCOM COMMANDER DISCUSS MUTUAL DEFENSE COOPERATION, EFFORTS TO DE-ESCALATE REGIONAL TENSIONS – SAUDI STATE NEWS AGENCY

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