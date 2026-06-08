Sri Ganesha Temple, one of the largest Hindu temples in Europe, opens doors in Berlin

Berlin [Germany], June 8 (ANI): Following several days of festivities, the Sri Ganesha Temple in Berlin’s Neukolln opened on Sunday. Located on the edge of the Hasenheide park, the seventeen-meter-high tower.

Devotees could be seen enjoying themselves at the spot with music and Malakamba sports being played.

“I feel so proud like our, you know, the big Indian temple, Ganesha temple is inaugurating today. So, I feel really proud and happy to see our Indian sports, especially Malakamba. It’s our ancient Indian sports. So, I feel so proud and very happy,” a devotee said.

“This is for the newcomers from India, the students, the IT workers… together with the German population, not just alone… together with happy dancing and music celebrations,” another devotee added.

Founded 24 September 2005, consecrated 7 June 2026 — twenty-one years of construction, funded entirely by donations and seva. Today, one of the largest Hindu temples in Europe, the Sri Ganesha Hindu Temple, is run by ten volunteer board members and three pujaris, recognised as a registered non-profit by the Finanzamt fur Korperschaften.

Doors at Hasenheide 106 open every day from 4 pm to 6 pm. Aarti takes place in the morning and evening. The temple is open to every Hindu current — Vaishnava, Shaiva, Shakta, Smarta — and to anyone who walks in: Berlin families, students, mixed-faith couples, colleagues from the office next door, school groups on open days.

In 2015, the first Gopuram tower rose. Black granite from Tamil Nadu, hand-carved by Indian stonemasons, begins to show against the Hasenheide sky. In Britz, the smaller Sri-Mayurapathy-Murugan-Tempel had opened the year before as Berlin’s first Hindu temple.

From 3-7 June 2026, the five-day festival took place. On 7 June, water from the Ganges and from Berlin is poured by crane onto the spire of the 17-metre vimana. One of Europe’s largest Hindu temples opens its doors. (ANI)

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