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Home > Hollywood > Travis Kelce reacts to fake AI photo from his wedding with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce reacts to fake AI photo from his wedding with Taylor Swift

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/bryan-adams-takes-swipe-at-us-president-donald-trump-with-protest-song-51st-state-on-canada-day20260703100002"> <p class="title">Bryan Adams takes swipe at US President Donald Trump with protest song '51st State' on Canada Day</p> <a>

Bryan Adams takes swipe at US President Donald Trump with protest song '51st State' on Canada Day

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 10:31:11 IST

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Travis Kelce reacts to fake AI photo from his wedding with Taylor Swift

New York [US], July 3 (ANI): Travis Kelce reacted with humour to a fake AI-generated photo shared by comedian Bert Kreischer, showing himself alongside Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift in wedding attire, amid buzz surrounding the couple’s rumoured wedding in New York City on July 3, according to E! News.

In the fabricated image, the AI-generated versions of Swift and Kelce were seen smiling at the camera, while Kreischer appeared to be looking away. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Kreischer joked in the caption that the moment captured him being called over to the bar for a shot by Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce.

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“The moment @jason.kelce called me over to the bar for a shot,” he wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DaS5AegiIeR/?hl=en

Rather than dismissing the joke, Kelce responded light-heartedly, leaving a string of crying-laughing emojis in the comments section of the post.

Swift’s friends Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello were spotted in and around New York City on July 1, a day ahead of her rumoured rehearsal dinner. Meanwhile, close friend Selena Gomez hinted at her attendance at the celebrations, though without her husband, Benny Blanco, writing on her Instagram Stories on July 2 that she wished he could be there, according to E! News.

Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, was also seen arriving at Madison Square Garden for the rehearsal dinner after landing in New York City, ahead of what is expected to be an emotional moment for the family.

Additionally, Bleachers frontman and Swift’s longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, along with his former partner Lena Dunham, were separately spotted in the city dressed in black-tie attire, appearing to be on their way to the event, according to E! News.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, arrived at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport ahead of her son’s much-rumoured wedding to pop star Taylor Swift.

Madison Square Garden appears to have undergone a major transformation, with crews spotted outside the arena preparing the venue for a large-scale event, including a new carpeted entrance and what appears to be a disco ball installation. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 10:31 AM IST
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Tags: bert-kreischerfake-ai-photoinstagram postJason Kelcenew york cityTaylor SwiftTravis Kelcewedding-buzz

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Travis Kelce reacts to fake AI photo from his wedding with Taylor Swift

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Travis Kelce reacts to fake AI photo from his wedding with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce reacts to fake AI photo from his wedding with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce reacts to fake AI photo from his wedding with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce reacts to fake AI photo from his wedding with Taylor Swift

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