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Home > World > UN Chief express deep alarm over renewed escalations in West Asia, urges diplomacy to restore peace, security

UN Chief express deep alarm over renewed escalations in West Asia, urges diplomacy to restore peace, security

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/amjad-ayub-mirza-warns-of-potential-constitutional-integration-of-pojk-and-pogb-into-pakistan20260609124811"> <p class="title">Amjad Ayub Mirza warns of potential constitutional integration of PoJK and PoGB into Pakistan</p> <a>

Amjad Ayub Mirza warns of potential constitutional integration of PoJK and PoGB into Pakistan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 9, 2026 13:31:11 IST

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UN Chief express deep alarm over renewed escalations in West Asia, urges diplomacy to restore peace, security

Geneva [Switzerland], June 9 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed deep concerns over the renewed escalation in West Asia and called on all concerned parties to immediately stop attacks, exercise maximum restraint, and refrain from any action that could further inflame an already volatile situation.

In a statement by Farhan Haq, the spokesperson for the Secretary-General, the UN Chief called on all parties to fully abide by the ceasefires in Lebanon, Iran and Gaza, and to avoid any steps that could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts.

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He expressed concern on the decision by Israel to close crossings into Gaza and reiterated the need for the immediate reopening of all crossings to ensure the rapid, safe and unhindered passage of humanitarian assistance at scale throughout Gaza.

The UN Chief underscored that the exercise of navigational rights and freedoms, in accordance with international law, must be respected. He also called on all parties to uphold their obligations under international law and to take all feasible precautions to protect civilians.

Reiterating that there is no military solution to the conflicts in West Asia, he said, “The only way forward is through dialogue and negotiations. He therefore urges all concerned parties to work towards diplomatic solutions that advance regional and international peace and security.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has asserted that the United States will achieve “total victory” over Iran within the next fortnight, expressing immense confidence that a fresh nuclear deal is well within reach, according to a CNN report.

This optimistic projection came just as Iran and Israel stepped back from a volatile weekend escalation of retaliatory military strikes.

The US President voiced these claims during a campaign tele-rally, which is a virtual phone event designed to address large groups of supporters remotely. Trump utilised the political platform to generate momentum for Senator Lindsey Graham, who is currently facing a competitive challenge in an upcoming Republican primary election.

Maintaining that backroom diplomacy with Tehran was yielding significant results, Trump detailed the willingness of the other side to capitulate to Washington’s key strategic demands.

“We’re negotiating now, and they want to make a very good deal. They’re willing to give us everything, they’re willing to give us no nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Linking the successful resolution of the geopolitical stand-off to domestic economic relief, the US President predicted an imminent breakthrough that would reshape global energy markets. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 1:31 PM IST
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Tags: antonio guterresdiplomacyescalationspeacesecurityun-chiefwest asia

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UN Chief express deep alarm over renewed escalations in West Asia, urges diplomacy to restore peace, security

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UN Chief express deep alarm over renewed escalations in West Asia, urges diplomacy to restore peace, security

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UN Chief express deep alarm over renewed escalations in West Asia, urges diplomacy to restore peace, security
UN Chief express deep alarm over renewed escalations in West Asia, urges diplomacy to restore peace, security
UN Chief express deep alarm over renewed escalations in West Asia, urges diplomacy to restore peace, security
UN Chief express deep alarm over renewed escalations in West Asia, urges diplomacy to restore peace, security

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