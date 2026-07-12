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Home > World > Pakistani forces accused of repression as Kashmiri diaspora's protest in Bradford enters fifth day

Pakistani forces accused of repression as Kashmiri diaspora's protest in Bradford enters fifth day

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/big-tragedy-foreign-expert-waeil-awwad-expresses-grief-on-vietnam-boat-capsize20260712145721"> <p class="title">"Big tragedy": Foreign expert Waiel Awwad expresses grief on Vietnam boat-capsize</p> <a>

"Big tragedy": Foreign expert Waiel Awwad expresses grief on Vietnam boat-capsize

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 15:47:12 IST

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Pakistani forces accused of repression as Kashmiri diaspora's protest in Bradford enters fifth day

Bradford [UK], July 12 (ANI): The sit-in protest staged by the Kashmiri diaspora outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford continued for the fifth consecutive day, with demonstrators accusing Pakistan of escalating military repression in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and demanding the withdrawal of its forces from the region.

Addressing the gathering, Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA) chairman Mahmood Kashmiri alleged that Pakistani forces have once again killed four Kashmiris in what he described as a continued campaign of state violence.

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He stated that Pakistan is attempting to suppress a peaceful public movement through force but insisted that such efforts would not succeed. “This is a public movement, and public movements cannot be ended by force,” he said, adding that the growing military presence reflects an attempt to intimidate civilians rather than resolve the crisis.

Mahmood Kashmiri urged the Pakistani authorities to pursue a peaceful solution, warning that violence would only deepen tensions in the region. He said peace and security could only be achieved through dialogue, not through military action or the killing of civilians.

The JKNIA chairman further claimed that a complete shutdown is being observed across PoJK, describing it as evidence of widespread public support for the movement. According to him, women, children and people from different sections of society have joined the protests, demonstrating what he called the strength of a peaceful popular movement.

He also called on Pakistan to honour what he described as its commitments to the people of PoJK and demanded the immediate withdrawal of Pakistani forces from the region.

Speakers at the sit-in echoed similar demands, urging Pakistan to end alleged extrajudicial killings, state violence, house sieges and all forms of repression against civilians. They maintained that the people of PoJK would continue their peaceful struggle for fundamental human rights, freedom, justice and dignity.

The participants also appealed to the international community to take serious notice of the situation and play a more active role in protecting human rights in the region. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 3:47 PM IST
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Tags: civilian-killingjkniakashmiri-diasporamilitary-repressionpakistani-consulatepeaceful-protestpojkprotest-sit-in

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Pakistani forces accused of repression as Kashmiri diaspora's protest in Bradford enters fifth day

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Pakistani forces accused of repression as Kashmiri diaspora's protest in Bradford enters fifth day

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Pakistani forces accused of repression as Kashmiri diaspora's protest in Bradford enters fifth day
Pakistani forces accused of repression as Kashmiri diaspora's protest in Bradford enters fifth day
Pakistani forces accused of repression as Kashmiri diaspora's protest in Bradford enters fifth day
Pakistani forces accused of repression as Kashmiri diaspora's protest in Bradford enters fifth day

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