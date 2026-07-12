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Home > Sports > Rana, Chakaravarthy sidelined due to injury; BCCI brings in Prince Yadav, Bishnoi as replacement

Rana, Chakaravarthy sidelined due to injury; BCCI brings in Prince Yadav, Bishnoi as replacement

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/feel-we-got-robbed-today-erling-haalands-father-alfie-after-norways-defeat-against-england-in-fifa-world-cup-qf20260712142512"> <p class="title">"Feel we got robbed today": Erling Haaland's father 'Alfie' after Norway's defeat against England in FIFA World Cup QF</p> <a>

"Feel we got robbed today": Erling Haaland's father 'Alfie' after Norway's defeat against England in FIFA World Cup QF

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 15:41:12 IST

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Rana, Chakaravarthy sidelined due to injury; BCCI brings in Prince Yadav, Bishnoi as replacement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced two injury-enforced squad changes.

Speedster Prince Yadav replaces Harshit Rana in the ODI squad for the England tour after Rana sustained a Grade 1 right hamstring injury during the third T20I against England.

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Spinner Ravi Bishnoi comes into the T20I squad for the Zimbabwe series in place of Varun Chakaravarthy, who suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring injury in the same match and has been ruled out of the Zimbabwe series.

Both players will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for rehabilitation and further medical management.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi as replacements for Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy in India’s ODI and T20I squads, respectively,” BCCI wrote in a statement.

“Rana reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his right hamstring during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. Subsequent scans revealed a Grade 1 hamstring injury. He has been ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against England and will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further assessment and management. Chakaravarthy also reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his left hamstring during the third T20I against England. An MRI scan subsequently revealed a Grade 2 hamstring injury. Based on specialist medical advice, he has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. He will report to the BCCI COE for further management,” the statement further added.

India’s updated squad for England ODIs: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.

India’s updated squad for Zimbabwe T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Ravi Bishnoi. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 3:41 PM IST
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Tags: bcciengland tourHarshit Ranaindia vs englandprince-yadavRavi Bishnoivarun-chakaravarthyzimbabwe-series

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Rana, Chakaravarthy sidelined due to injury; BCCI brings in Prince Yadav, Bishnoi as replacement

Rana, Chakaravarthy sidelined due to injury; BCCI brings in Prince Yadav, Bishnoi as replacement

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Rana, Chakaravarthy sidelined due to injury; BCCI brings in Prince Yadav, Bishnoi as replacement

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Rana, Chakaravarthy sidelined due to injury; BCCI brings in Prince Yadav, Bishnoi as replacement
Rana, Chakaravarthy sidelined due to injury; BCCI brings in Prince Yadav, Bishnoi as replacement
Rana, Chakaravarthy sidelined due to injury; BCCI brings in Prince Yadav, Bishnoi as replacement
Rana, Chakaravarthy sidelined due to injury; BCCI brings in Prince Yadav, Bishnoi as replacement

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