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Home > World > Uyghur leaders intensify global campaign against China's repression at key international forums

Uyghur leaders intensify global campaign against China's repression at key international forums

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/boosting-bilateral-ties-ariana-afghan-airlines-launches-daily-flights-between-kabul-and-delhi20260607174509"> <p class="title">Boosting bilateral ties: Ariana Afghan Airlines launches daily flights between Kabul and Delhi</p> <a>

Boosting bilateral ties: Ariana Afghan Airlines launches daily flights between Kabul and Delhi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 7, 2026 20:21:11 IST

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Uyghur leaders intensify global campaign against China's repression at key international forums

Munich [Germany], June 7 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief highlighting its international advocacy efforts, using major global platforms in Japan and Europe to draw attention to what it describes as Beijing’s continuing genocide, forced labour practices and transnational repression targeting Uyghurs from East Turkistan.

During a week-long visit to Japan beginning on May 31, WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun addressed a gathering of the bipartisan Japan Parliamentary Uyghur Friendship League at the Japanese Diet. The event brought together lawmakers, journalists and civil society representatives to discuss the worsening human rights situation under Chinese rule in East Turkistan.

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Alawdun urged Japanese authorities to support an independent international investigation into alleged atrocities against Uyghurs, enact legislation to prevent imports linked to forced labour, and strengthen protections for Uyghurs living in Japan from Chinese intimidation and surveillance. Japanese lawmakers reiterated their support for the Uyghur cause despite sanctions and pressure from Beijing.

Meanwhile, WUC Vice President Zumretay Arkin completed the prestigious Oslo Freedom Forum Freedom Fellowship, a year-long programme for human rights defenders. During the forum, she highlighted the growing threat of transnational repression faced by Uyghur communities worldwide and called for stronger international action against authoritarian interference.

At the same event, Campaign for Uyghurs Executive Director Rushan Abbas stated that Beijing’s policies continue to evolve in ways that are increasingly intrusive yet less visible to the international community. She pointed to new assimilation measures and the continued detention of Uyghur prisoners, including members of her own family.

In Norway, WUC Information Center Deputy Chair Gulbokhar Bazakova participated in the World Expression Forum 2026, where global leaders, journalists and activists debated threats to democracy and freedom of expression. Bazakova used the platform to raise concerns about China’s policies in East Turkistan, including allegations of forced labour and digital authoritarianism.

On June 4, marking the 37th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, Alawdun addressed a conference in Japan’s parliament, condemning Beijing’s record on human rights and drawing parallels between the 1989 crackdown and the ongoing persecution of Uyghurs. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 7, 2026 8:21 PM IST
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Tags: china-genocideEast Turkistanforced-laborglobal-campaignHuman Rightsinternational-advocacyjapan-diettransnational-repressionuyghur-repression

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Uyghur leaders intensify global campaign against China's repression at key international forums

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Uyghur leaders intensify global campaign against China's repression at key international forums
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