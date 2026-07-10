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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Rudi Garcia backs Belgium to give Spain "run for their money" in quarter-final

FIFA World Cup 2026: Rudi Garcia backs Belgium to give Spain "run for their money" in quarter-final

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/mandhana-marks-her-300th-international-as-india-bat-first-in-historic-lords-womens-test-against-england20260710165112"> <p class="title">Mandhana marks her 300th international as India bat first in historic Lord's Women's Test against England</p> <a>

Mandhana marks her 300th international as India bat first in historic Lord's Women's Test against England

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Last updated: July 10, 2026 18:25:11 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Rudi Garcia backs Belgium to give Spain "run for their money" in quarter-final

Los Angeles [US], July 10 (ANI): Belgium coach Rudi Cargia acknowledged that they may be heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final clash against Spain on Friday (local time) as the underdogs but said the Belgian Red Devils will do everything to give La Rojas “a run for their money,” Reuters reported.

Garcia acknowledged Spain’s quality and possession-based style but expressed confidence in his team’s attacking strength and ability to challenge the European champions. He said that despite being underdogs, Belgium believe they can compete and give Spain a tough fight.

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“We know we are playing one of the favourites. Spain are probably the best at ball possession and they have been playing in a recognisable way for 15 or 20 years. But we have a great team. We are the second-highest scorers in the World Cup and we are facing the team with the highest expected goals. We think we can do it,” he said as per Reuters.

“Even if we are the underdogs, we will do everything we can to give them a run for their money,” he added.

Belgium reached the quarter-finals after a mixed group-stage campaign, drawing 1-1 with Egypt and playing out a goalless draw against Iran before securing a 5-1 win over New Zealand. They then edged past Senegal 3-2 in the Round of 32 and defeated co-hosts USA 4-1 in the Round of 16 to book their place in the last eight.

Spain, meanwhile, head into the quarter-final in formidable form. The reigning European champions are yet to concede a goal at the tournament, having kept a record six consecutive FIFA World Cup clean sheets.

After topping Group H, they eliminated Austria in the Round of 32 before edging past Portugal in the Round of 16 to reach the last eight.

While Spain will be aiming to punch their ticket to the final four of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since their championship-winning run in 2010, the 2018 bronze medal holders Belgium will be aiming to reach the semifinals, with Romelu Lukaku, Kevin de Bruyne and other veterans playing a crucial role leadership-wise. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 6:25 PM IST
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Tags: belgium-vs-spainFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026rudi-garciaunderdogs

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Rudi Garcia backs Belgium to give Spain "run for their money" in quarter-final
FIFA World Cup 2026: Rudi Garcia backs Belgium to give Spain "run for their money" in quarter-final
FIFA World Cup 2026: Rudi Garcia backs Belgium to give Spain "run for their money" in quarter-final
FIFA World Cup 2026: Rudi Garcia backs Belgium to give Spain "run for their money" in quarter-final

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