The Rising Demand for Fast-Track PGDMs Among Working Professionals

By Mr. Ajitesh Basani, Executive Director, ABBS School of Management (ABBSSM), Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8: A decade ago, experience was often enough to secure career growth. Today, that equation has changed. Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation, and rapidly evolving business models are reshaping industries faster than ever before. Professionals are realizing that staying relevant requires more than experience – it requires continuous learning, adaptability, and leadership capabilities. This shift is fuelling the growing demand for Fast-Track PGDM programmes among working professionals.

The New Career Currency: Learning

In today’s workplace, skills have a shorter shelf life. According to industry reports, a large majority of Indian professionals are actively investing in upskilling to stay competitive in a rapidly changing job market. Recent studies reveal that nearly 85% of Indian professionals are actively investing in upskilling and reskilling initiatives.

Organizations are no longer looking only for specialists. They need professionals who can lead teams, drive innovation, interpret data, and make strategic decisions. As a result, management education is witnessing renewed interest among professionals across industries.

Why Fast-Track PGDMs Are Gaining Momentum

Working professionals want programmes that deliver impact without requiring them to put their careers on hold. Fast-Track PGDMs offer exactly that. They combine flexibility, practical learning, and industry relevance, allowing participants to acquire managerial and leadership skills while continuing to work.

For many professionals, these programmes have become a powerful tool for career acceleration, helping them move from operational roles to strategic positions within their organizations.

Leadership in the Age of AI

As AI automates routine tasks, human capabilities such as leadership, critical thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making are becoming more valuable than ever. The leaders of tomorrow will not necessarily be the most technically skilled; they will be those who can combine technology, strategy, and people management effectively.

This is why professionals are increasingly seeking management programmes that go beyond theory and prepare them for real-world leadership challenges.

Why This Shift Matters Even More in Bengaluru

Nowhere is this shift sharper than in Bengaluru. As India’s technology and innovation capital, the city is home to a dense mix of IT and ITES majors, global capability centres (GCCs), product companies, and a fast-growing startup ecosystem. Professionals here are not just competing with peers in the same building; they are competing with the talent pool of a global hub where roles are redefined every 12 to 18 months.

For working professionals in Bengaluru, a career break to pursue a full-time MBA is rarely realistic, given the pace of hiring, appraisal cycles, and project timelines that define the city’s IT and GCC-heavy job market. Fast-Track PGDMs address this directly. They let professionals stay employed, keep drawing a salary, and continue building on-the-job experience, while systematically closing the gap between where they are and the strategic, cross-functional roles they are aiming for.

The city’s employers, ranging from mid-sized product firms to Fortune 500 GCCs, increasingly promote based on a combination of domain depth and the ability to work fluently with data, cross-functional teams, and ambiguity. A structured, hybrid management programme gives Bengaluru’s professionals a credible, time-bound way to build exactly that combination.

ABBS School of Management (ABBSSM): Designed for Leaders, Driven by Excellence

Recognizing this growing need, ABBS School of Management has launched its Executive PGDM Programme, designed specifically for working professionals aspiring to take the next step in their careers. Built on the philosophy of “Designed for Leaders, Driven by Excellence,” the programme offers a flexible and future-focused learning experience.

Delivered in a 15/18-month dual-format structure, the programme follows a Hybrid Mode that enables professionals to balance work, learning, and personal commitments effectively.

1. Learning Beyond Borders

A key highlight of the Executive PGDM is its Global Immersion component. In an increasingly interconnected business world, global exposure is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity. The programme provides participants with international perspectives, exposure to global business practices, and insights into emerging management trends, helping them develop a broader leadership outlook.

2. Future-Ready Skills for Future Leaders

The curriculum is designed around the competencies most sought after by modern organizations, including strategic leadership, digital transformation, business analytics, innovation, and organizational excellence. Equally valuable is the opportunity to learn alongside experienced professionals from diverse sectors, creating a rich environment for networking, collaboration, and peer learning. Among these competencies, business analytics stands out as the one most participant say reshapes how they work day to day – a theme explored in more detail below.

3. Building Analytics Fluency for the Data-Driven Workplace

“Business analytics” appears in most management curricula today, but for working professionals the real question is what it translates to on the job. Within the Executive PGDM, analytics is woven through the curriculum as a working skill rather than a standalone subject: participants learn to read dashboards critically, use tools such as Excel, Power BI, and basic SQL to interrogate data, and build the judgment to know which metrics actually matter for a given decision.

This is a particularly relevant value-add for professionals based in Bengaluru, where product managers, operations leads, and business heads are routinely expected to hold their own in conversations with data science and engineering teams, even if data is not their primary function. Analytics fluency closes that gap. It lets a marketing manager question a growth model instead of taking it at face value, lets an operations lead build their own capacity-planning view instead of waiting on a report, and lets a finance or HR professional turn raw data into a business case a leadership team will actually act on.

Over the course of the programme, this shows up as the ability to move from reporting numbers to interpreting them: spotting the pattern behind a dip in retention, building a simple forecasting model for demand, or structuring a data-backed pitch for a new initiative. Combined with the strategic leadership and digital transformation modules, this analytics grounding is what allows participants to step into roles that sit at the intersection of business and technology, roles that are especially abundant in Bengaluru’s GCC and product-company landscape.

4. The Road Ahead

The rise of Fast-Track PGDMs reflects a larger reality: learning has become a lifelong journey. As industries continue to evolve, professionals who invest in upgrading their skills and leadership capabilities will be best positioned to thrive. Programmes such as the Executive PGDM at ABBS School of Management are helping professionals transform experience into leadership and ambition into impact.

In the future of work, success will belong not to those who know the most, but to those who continue to learn the fastest.

About Author: Mr. Ajitesh Basani is the Executive Director of ABBS School of Management (ABBSSM), Bengaluru. He writes on education, leadership, and what it might mean to build institutions that actually serve the people inside them.

About ABBS School of Management (ABBSSM)

Founded in 2009 and registered under the Samagra Sikshana Samithi Trust, ABBS School of Management (ABBSSM) is an autonomous AICTE-affiliated and AIU-approved institute offering a two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), which is an MBA equivalent degree. Located in Bangalore, India’s innovation capital, ABBSSM is dedicated to nurturing future business leaders with a strong emphasis on academic rigour, industry readiness, and global exposure.

Program Page: https://www.abbssm.edu.in/pgdm-wp/