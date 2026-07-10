Ranjan Mahtani, Chairman, Epic Group: Building a Global Manufacturing Legacy Through Vision and Resilience

With a Legacy Built on Reinvention, Sustainability, and People-Centric Growth, Ranjan Mahtani Continues to Shape the Next Chapter of Global Manufacturing.

New Delhi [India], July 9: In global manufacturing, scale and profits are easy to quantify. True leadership is not. It’s measured in institutions built, teams inspired, and the foresight to stay ahead of industry shifts.

Ranjan Mahtani, Chairman of Epic Group, exemplifies this rare combination of vision and execution. Over four decades, Mahtani has transformed Epic Group from a sourcing and trading business into one of the world’s leading apparel manufacturing and supply-chain organizations. Today, the group employs over 35,000 people, operates 18 manufacturing facilities across four countries, and produces more than 120 million garments annually for some of the world’s most recognized retail brands.

What distinguishes Mahtani’s journey is not merely the scale of what he has built, but the philosophy that has guided it—solving problems others avoid, investing ahead of market trends, and creating enduring value over short-term gains.

Epic’s journey began in the mid-1980s when Mahtani was sent to Bangladesh to resolve a troubled situation involving stalled orders and supply chain disruptions. Rather than retreat, he stayed, rebuilt relationships, resolved operational bottlenecks, and successfully delivered the orders. That experience laid the foundation for a leadership philosophy still evident today: resilience, accountability, and relentless execution.

Under Mahtani’s leadership, Epic continuously reinvented itself. The company evolved from sourcing to manufacturing, from manufacturing to design – establishing studios in New York and London. Rather than remaining a traditional supplier, Epic transformed into a strategic partner for global retailers, offering end-to-end solutions from concept to delivery.

Epic has been investing in cleaner technologies, resource efficiency, and environmentally responsible manufacturing practices even before sustainability became an industry mandate. One of the biggest examples of Mahtani vision is Epic’s investment in India through its state-of-the-art Trimetro campus in Bhubaneswar with an investment of US$100 million over 40 acres. Designed as India’s first fully net-zero carbon and net-zero water garment manufacturing facility, the project reflects Mahtani’s belief that the future of industry must balance growth with sustainability and social impact.

Mahtani is widely respected not only for business acumen but for building an ecosystem that values trust, relationships and people. He champions women’s empowerment – over 80% of the Bhubaneswar workforce are women. His ability to blend entrepreneurial agility with global standards has enabled Epic to remain competitive through economic cycles, technological disruptions, and evolving customer expectations.

As India emerges as a global manufacturing powerhouse, leaders like Ranjan Mahtani are shaping the industry’s future. His journey demonstrates that lasting success requires more than scale—it demands vision, integrity, and the courage to continuously reinvent.

In an era defined by disruption, Ranjan Mahtani stands out as a leader who has not only built a global enterprise but redefined what responsible, future-ready manufacturing leadership looks like.