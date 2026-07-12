FIFA World Cup 2026: "We gave everything", Lukaku reacts after Belgium's WC exit

California [USA], July 12 (ANI): Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku expressed his disappointment after the Red Devils were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2026, saying the team gave everything despite suffering a 2-1 defeat to Spain in the quarterfinals.

Taking to Instagram after the loss, Lukaku praised his teammates for their determination and resilience throughout the tournament while thanking fans for their unwavering support.

Belgium’s World Cup campaign came to an end after Spain edged them 2-1 in the last-eight clash to book their place in the semifinals. Despite the defeat, Lukaku expressed confidence that the team would learn from the setback and return stronger in the future.

“We gave everything but the result was not in our favour. Proud to be part of this group.. they showed courage and spirit when needed. Hopefully we gave the people back home something to look out for in the future but it’s the process and we will get better. It’s tough and heartbreaking but we will bounce back. Thank you for the support,” Lukaku wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne expressed pride over his team despite loss to Spain in the quarterfinal marking the end of their campaign in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

Spain defeated the Belgian Red Devils in a quarter-final clash to book a semi-final clash against France.

Fabian Ruiz and substitute Mikel Merino scored for Spain, while Charles De Ketelaere netted Belgium’s lone goal.

After the loss, in a post on Instagram, Kevin De Bruyne said Belgium’s World Cup campaign ended with heads held high, expressing pride in the team and the country despite their quarter-final defeat.

He said, “Our World Cup ends here. Heads held high. Beyond proud of this team and our country!”

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, on the other hand, expressed disappointment over Belgium’s elimination and his injury. However, he said he was proud of the team’s World Cup campaign and thanked fans for their support.

“Saddened by the elimination, and especially by not being able to help the team at the end. Injuries are unfortunate, but the elimination hurts me much more. Even so, I am proud of the team and the World Cup campaign we’ve had. Thank you all for your support over these past few weeks,” he said in an Instagram post. (ANI)

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