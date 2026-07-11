Connecting India, New Zealand through culture: Indian diaspora lauds PM's Auckland address

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Connecting India, New Zealand through culture: Indian diaspora lauds PM's Auckland address

Connecting India, New Zealand through culture: Indian diaspora lauds PM's Auckland address

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/vietnam-pm-orders-investigation-after-boat-capsizes-near-phu-quoc-island-killing-15-indian-tourists20260711205043"> <p class="title">Vietnam PM orders investigation after boat capsizes near Phu Quoc Island, killing 15 Indian tourists</p> <a>

Vietnam PM orders investigation after boat capsizes near Phu Quoc Island, killing 15 Indian tourists

Written By:
Last updated: July 11, 2026 22:18:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Connecting India, New Zealand through culture: Indian diaspora lauds PM's Auckland address

Auckland [New Zealand], July 11 (ANI): Members of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the “Kia Ora Modi” community event in Auckland as part of his two-day official visit to the country, saying that his speech highlighted the deepening ties between the two nations, the importance of Maori culture and the role of the diaspora in strengthening bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Modi addressed a gathering of over 10,000 members of the Indian community in Auckland on Saturday, with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon joining the event.

You Might Be Interested In

A member of the Indian diaspora said they were delighted to witness Prime Minister Modi’s interaction with the community and appreciated his remarks on Maori culture and the shared values between the two countries.

“We were very happy to see Prime Minister Modi in Auckland and really enjoyed the speech mainly because he also spoke about Maori, and the connections between our two countries. So just waiting to see what this whole relationship will come out, what it will bring in terms of New Zealand-India free trade,” the diaspora member said.

They added that the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed during the visit could open new avenues for business, economic cooperation and stronger relations between the two nations.

Another member of the Indian community described PM Modi’s address as one of his most impactful speeches, saying it created a strong emotional connection.

“I feel very motivated. I think this is one of his best speeches he has given. I’ve seen most of his speeches across the world, but I think he’s really touched my heart in terms of giving content, giving some connection of New Zealand and India, the Maori aspect of it and giving us his background and how he has come here maybe more than 40 years ago as a common man,” the person said.

A performer who participated in the cultural programme at the event said the community had prepared for months to showcase India’s heritage.

“We were preparing for this performance for the last two to three months, and it takes a lot of pride and support from the Prime Minister as well. After 40 years, a Prime Minister has come from India, so it was a great opportunity for us to showcase our culture and heritage,” the performer said.

Another diaspora member highlighted PM Modi’s message on India-New Zealand cooperation, saying the two countries could work together to create greater prosperity.

“PM Modi talked about how New Zealand and India can bridge together and bring prosperity and greatness to both countries. And also, even PM Christopher Luxon was very proud of the achievements of Kiwi-Indians in New Zealand, which is a great thing,” the member said.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi thanked New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for joining the event and appreciated his support for the India-New Zealand partnership and the Kiwi-Indian community.

PM Modi said the Indian diaspora in New Zealand had emerged as a dynamic force, contributing across various fields while preserving Indian culture, festivals and traditions and enriching the country’s multicultural fabric.

He also praised the community’s spirit of seva (selfless service), highlighting its contributions through volunteerism, charitable activities and community welfare initiatives.

The Prime Minister said the gathering was not only a celebration of the Indian diaspora but also of India-New Zealand friendship, sporting ties and economic partnership. He noted that 2026 marks 100 years of sporting collaboration between the two countries and expressed commitment to further strengthening these ties.

Highlighting similarities between Indian traditions and Maori values, PM Modi said both nations were pursuing development paths that combine heritage with growth.

He urged the Indian community to continue serving as a bridge of friendship, trust and cooperation between India and New Zealand, helping realise the full potential of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Following his address, PM Modi departed for India after wrapping up a landmark visit to New Zealand, which elevated their ties to a Strategic Partnership and unveiled an ambitious roadmap for cooperation across multiple sectors. He was in New Zealand from July 10 to July 11. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 10:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bilateral-relationsChristopher Luxoncommunity-eventcultural heritageeconomic-cooperationIndian diasporaindian-communitykia-ora-modimaori-culturenarendra modinew zealand

RELATED News

BRIEF-Barka Water And Power Six-Month Profit RO 1.21 Million

"One of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known": Trump pays tribute to close ally Lindsey Graham

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Tech Plans Share Issue To Fund Projects, Boost Capital

PM Modi condoles demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describes him a visionary leader

OMAN SAYS 23 MEMBERS OF GFS GALAXY VESSEL WERE RESCUED, STILL SEARCHING FOR ONE CREW MEMBER MISSING – STATEMENT

LATEST NEWS

J-K Sports Council rejects para archer Rakesh Kumar's allegations on SO-12 recruitment

Pea shooting gets competitive at annual world championship in England

"This was pre-planned act": Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh on cook's assault allegations

Pea shooting gets competitive at annual world championship in England

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

OMAN SAYS 23 MEMBERS OF GFS GALAXY VESSEL WERE RESCUED, STILL SEARCHING FOR ONE CREW MEMBER MISSING – STATEMENT

"US not honouring peace framework with Iran": Middle East Expert

NRAI announces elite National Camp ahead of Hangzhou World Cup and Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

Connecting India, New Zealand through culture: Indian diaspora lauds PM's Auckland address

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Connecting India, New Zealand through culture: Indian diaspora lauds PM's Auckland address

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Connecting India, New Zealand through culture: Indian diaspora lauds PM's Auckland address
Connecting India, New Zealand through culture: Indian diaspora lauds PM's Auckland address
Connecting India, New Zealand through culture: Indian diaspora lauds PM's Auckland address
Connecting India, New Zealand through culture: Indian diaspora lauds PM's Auckland address

QUICK LINKS