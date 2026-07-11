Connecting India, New Zealand through culture: Indian diaspora lauds PM's Auckland address

Auckland [New Zealand], July 11 (ANI): Members of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the “Kia Ora Modi” community event in Auckland as part of his two-day official visit to the country, saying that his speech highlighted the deepening ties between the two nations, the importance of Maori culture and the role of the diaspora in strengthening bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Modi addressed a gathering of over 10,000 members of the Indian community in Auckland on Saturday, with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon joining the event.

A member of the Indian diaspora said they were delighted to witness Prime Minister Modi’s interaction with the community and appreciated his remarks on Maori culture and the shared values between the two countries.

“We were very happy to see Prime Minister Modi in Auckland and really enjoyed the speech mainly because he also spoke about Maori, and the connections between our two countries. So just waiting to see what this whole relationship will come out, what it will bring in terms of New Zealand-India free trade,” the diaspora member said.

They added that the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed during the visit could open new avenues for business, economic cooperation and stronger relations between the two nations.

Another member of the Indian community described PM Modi’s address as one of his most impactful speeches, saying it created a strong emotional connection.

“I feel very motivated. I think this is one of his best speeches he has given. I’ve seen most of his speeches across the world, but I think he’s really touched my heart in terms of giving content, giving some connection of New Zealand and India, the Maori aspect of it and giving us his background and how he has come here maybe more than 40 years ago as a common man,” the person said.

A performer who participated in the cultural programme at the event said the community had prepared for months to showcase India’s heritage.

“We were preparing for this performance for the last two to three months, and it takes a lot of pride and support from the Prime Minister as well. After 40 years, a Prime Minister has come from India, so it was a great opportunity for us to showcase our culture and heritage,” the performer said.

Another diaspora member highlighted PM Modi’s message on India-New Zealand cooperation, saying the two countries could work together to create greater prosperity.

“PM Modi talked about how New Zealand and India can bridge together and bring prosperity and greatness to both countries. And also, even PM Christopher Luxon was very proud of the achievements of Kiwi-Indians in New Zealand, which is a great thing,” the member said.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi thanked New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for joining the event and appreciated his support for the India-New Zealand partnership and the Kiwi-Indian community.

PM Modi said the Indian diaspora in New Zealand had emerged as a dynamic force, contributing across various fields while preserving Indian culture, festivals and traditions and enriching the country’s multicultural fabric.

He also praised the community’s spirit of seva (selfless service), highlighting its contributions through volunteerism, charitable activities and community welfare initiatives.

The Prime Minister said the gathering was not only a celebration of the Indian diaspora but also of India-New Zealand friendship, sporting ties and economic partnership. He noted that 2026 marks 100 years of sporting collaboration between the two countries and expressed commitment to further strengthening these ties.

Highlighting similarities between Indian traditions and Maori values, PM Modi said both nations were pursuing development paths that combine heritage with growth.

He urged the Indian community to continue serving as a bridge of friendship, trust and cooperation between India and New Zealand, helping realise the full potential of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Following his address, PM Modi departed for India after wrapping up a landmark visit to New Zealand, which elevated their ties to a Strategic Partnership and unveiled an ambitious roadmap for cooperation across multiple sectors. He was in New Zealand from July 10 to July 11. (ANI)

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