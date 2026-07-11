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Home > Sports > Jos Buttler surpasses Virat Kohli to become third highest T20I run-scorer

Jos Buttler surpasses Virat Kohli to become third highest T20I run-scorer

Jos Buttler surpasses Virat Kohli to become third highest T20I run-scorer
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 22:00:12 IST

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Jos Buttler surpasses Virat Kohli to become third highest T20I run-scorer

Southampton [UK], July 11 (ANI): England’s star wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler etched his name into the record books as he surpassed Virat Kohli to become the third-highest run scorer in T20 internationals.

Butler achieved this feat during the fifth T20 against Indian being played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

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Buttler opened the innings for England and scored 131 runs off just 64 balls, studded with 12 fours and eight sixes, taking his career tally to 4,212 runs.

Virat Kohli amassed 4,188 runs in 125 T20Is for India between 2010 and 2024 before retiring.

Buttler took more than 35 innings than Kohli to achieve the feat in his 160th T20I appearance.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam leads the all-time T20I run-scoring charts with 4,596 runs in 145 matches. Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma occupies second place, having scored 4,231 runs in 159 T20Is (151 innings) between 2007 and 2024.

Coming to the match, Buttler and Harry Brook delivered a stunning batting display to post a daunting total of 257/3 in 20 overs.

England produced a batting masterclass. Although India struck early by dismissing Phil Salt, the visitors quickly lost their grip on the contest as Jos Buttler and Harry Brook seized control.

The pair forged a scintillating partnership, taking the attack to the Indian bowlers with a relentless display of aggressive strokeplay and shifting the momentum decisively in England’s favour.

Indian bowlers had a tough outing in Southampton as Arshdeep Singh (0/33 in 4 overs) and Prasidh Krishna (1/38 in 4 overs) were the only bowlers who managed to go under 10 runs per over. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 10:00 PM IST
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Jos Buttler surpasses Virat Kohli to become third highest T20I run-scorer
Jos Buttler surpasses Virat Kohli to become third highest T20I run-scorer
Jos Buttler surpasses Virat Kohli to become third highest T20I run-scorer
Jos Buttler surpasses Virat Kohli to become third highest T20I run-scorer

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