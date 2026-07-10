India, Australia finalise uranium export arrangements, deepen energy partnership

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > India, Australia finalise uranium export arrangements, deepen energy partnership

India, Australia finalise uranium export arrangements, deepen energy partnership

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/india-having-5000-gccs-by-2030-is-realistic-achievable-sitharaman20260709221249"> <p class="title">India having 5,000 GCCs by 2030 is realistic, achievable: Sitharaman</p> <a>

India having 5,000 GCCs by 2030 is realistic, achievable: Sitharaman

Written By:
Last updated: July 10, 2026 02:16:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India, Australia finalise uranium export arrangements, deepen energy partnership

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): India and Australia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral energy security and trade, while finalising the administrative arrangements required to enable the export of Australian uranium to India for exclusively peaceful purposes under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards.

The announcement was made in a joint statement on energy security issued by the Prime Minister’s Office following discussions between the two countries.

You Might Be Interested In

“Australia and India have finalised the administrative arrangements necessary to enable the export of Australian uranium to India for exclusively peaceful purposes and under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards, as provided for under the Australia-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement (2015),” the joint statement said.

The two countries also committed to expanding energy trade and investment, while ensuring uninterrupted supplies of key energy products amid global supply chain disruptions.

Recognising Australia’s role as a major supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India and India’s position as a supplier of liquid fuels and downstream petroleum products to Australia, the statement said both countries “commit to support the continued flow of energy products and further enhance the energy trade between our two countries.”

The statement added that Australia and India would advance bilateral energy trade and investment cooperation through the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), ongoing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), and other bilateral frameworks.

The two countries also highlighted the need to strengthen energy supply chain resilience and accelerate the transition to cleaner sources of energy.

“Australia and India are committed to working together to strengthen energy supply chain resilience, including through deepening regional cooperation, accelerating the energy transition, promoting the uptake of renewable energy resources and upholding open trade arrangements for energy and liquid fuels,” the statement said.

It added that both countries reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining “a stable, secure and reliable supply of energy products, such as coal, diesel, other liquid fuels and natural gas,” while also strengthening cooperation on low-carbon fuels. In this context, Australia noted India’s Global Biofuels Alliance initiative.

The joint statement also expressed concern over the situation in the Middle East and its impact on global energy and commodity supply chains.

“Australia and India share deep concern over the situation in the Middle East and its consequences for our region, including the prolonged impact of disruptions on energy, resources and other important commodities’ supply chains and prices,” it said.

Reaffirming their support for open markets, the two countries said they remain committed to “open markets and rules-based trade, principles that underpin our prosperity and economic security.”

Australia and India also called on regional partners to work together to keep global energy supply chains open and resilient for the benefit of regional economic security and prosperity. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 2:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bilateral-tradeenergy securityenergy-tradeindia-australialiquefied-natural-gasnuclear-cooperationuranium-export

RELATED News

Global volatility no threat to India's GCC industry; sector to benefit in any economic scenario, says Deloitte Partner Rohan Lobo

States pitch tier-II, tier-III cities as next growth hubs for GCCs at CII summit

Ranjan Mahtani, Chairman, Epic Group: Building a Global Manufacturing Legacy Through Vision and Resilience

RBI launches July round of rural, urban consumer confidence and inflation expectation surveys

When 30 Relatives Arrive for a Puja — One Hyderabad Family on How HostMyGuest Saved the Night

LATEST NEWS

Trump-Netanyahu discuss "American moves in the Gulf" following fresh US' strikes in Iran

Netflix sets September 3 premiere for 'The Gentlemen' season 2, unveils first teaser

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe reaches 20 WC goals, joins Messi atop golden boot race

'We're in the semis!' France supporters celebrate 2-0 victory over Morocco

UPDATE 4-OpenAI unveils long-awaited "super app" as rivalry with Anthropic intensifies 

FuboTV names Disney's Bowen CEO, removes veteran Gandler

SK Hynix raises $26.5 billion in US offering after pricing ADRs at $149

SK Hynix raises $26.5 billion in US offering after pricing ADRs at $149

European Parliament adopts resolution, slams cases of "forced" conversions, child marriages in Pakistan

David Attenborough creates record as oldest nominee in Primetime Emmy history

India, Australia finalise uranium export arrangements, deepen energy partnership

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India, Australia finalise uranium export arrangements, deepen energy partnership

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India, Australia finalise uranium export arrangements, deepen energy partnership
India, Australia finalise uranium export arrangements, deepen energy partnership
India, Australia finalise uranium export arrangements, deepen energy partnership
India, Australia finalise uranium export arrangements, deepen energy partnership

QUICK LINKS