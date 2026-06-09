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Home > Business > Indian markets recover as global cues improve, RBI support lifts sentiment

Indian markets recover as global cues improve, RBI support lifts sentiment

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/openai-makers-of-chatgpt-confidentially-file-for-initial-public-offering20260609085247"> <p class="title">OpenAI - makers of ChatGPT, confidentially file for initial public offering</p> <a>

OpenAI - makers of ChatGPT, confidentially file for initial public offering

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 9, 2026 10:23:11 IST

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Indian markets recover as global cues improve, RBI support lifts sentiment

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Indian stock markets rebounded on Tuesday, buoyed by positive global cues and the Reserve Bank of India’s Monday evening announcement of USD-INR forex swap facilities to attract foreign currency inflows.

The BSE Sensex opened 0.70 per cent higher at 74,035.41, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.59 per cent to trade at 23,259.05.

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According to banking and market expert Ajay Bagga, the recovery was driven by a combination of global and domestic factors.

“First, the chip sell-off reversed in the US markets on Monday. Even though markets ended well off day highs, they managed to end in the green as buying interest returned to the sector boosting the AI momentum plays,” Bagga said.

US markets closed higher overnight, helping improve investor sentiment across Asia. At the time of filing, Dow Jones Futures were up 45.43 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 50,830.44. The S&P 500 rose 0.30 per cent, while the Nasdaq gained 0.86 per cent.

Bagga also pointed to developments in the technology sector. “The SpaceX IPO is well oversubscribed, with collections ending by Wednesday and a listing on Friday. This removes a major overhang of liquidity creation by selling other AI holdings,” he said.

He added that a US federal judge’s decision to strike down the USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee introduced by the Trump administration could boost sentiment for Indian IT stocks.

Geopolitical developments also supported market sentiment. “Iran and Israel announced an end to military conflict, endorsing a ceasefire call from Trump. This has held up overnight, helping stocks recover this morning in Asia,” Bagga said.

Despite the rebound, Bagga noted that Indian markets have lagged other emerging markets in recent sessions, with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrawing more than Rs 36,000 crore over the last six trading days.

He, however, expects a recovery. “Indian markets remain heavily oversold. We expect a rebound on technical grounds later in the week from these heavily pessimistic levels,” Bagga said.

Bagga also highlighted support from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). “RBI has notified its FCNR(B) policy support. We expect at least USD 40-50 billion of inflows via the FCNR(B) route,” he added.

Telecom stocks may also see buying interest after a High Court ruling struck down retrospective spectrum levies imposed on telecom operators in 2012, according to Bagga.

Across Asia, markets traded higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.73 per cent to 65,155.00, while South Korea’s Kospi jumped 4.99 per cent.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 1.15 per cent to USD 93.25 per barrel, while crude oil declined 1.44 per cent to USD 90.00. Gold, however, gained 0.48 per cent to trade at USD 4,337.58. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 10:23 AM IST
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Tags: BSE Sensexforex-swapglobal cuesindian marketsnse-niftyrbi-supportstock-rebound

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Indian markets recover as global cues improve, RBI support lifts sentiment

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Indian markets recover as global cues improve, RBI support lifts sentiment
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Indian markets recover as global cues improve, RBI support lifts sentiment
Indian markets recover as global cues improve, RBI support lifts sentiment

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