Reliance Industries Q1 revenue jumps 24.5% to Rs 3.4 lakh crore, recurring PAT climbs 6%

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) reported a record quarterly consolidated net profit on a recurring basis of Rs 23,196 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, up 6.1 per cent from the year-ago period, according to the company’s earnings release issued on Friday.

The company’s consolidated gross revenue rose 24.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,40,257 crore in the first quarter of FY27.

Quarterly consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), on a recurring basis, increased 10.1 per cent year-on-year to a record Rs 54,067 crore. The EBITDA margin stood at 15.9 per cent.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said the company’s businesses delivered strong performance despite geopolitical and commodity-market volatility during the quarter.

“Reliance has made a steady start to FY27, with all businesses delivering strong operating performance. Our diverse business portfolio has once again demonstrated its resilience in a quarter which witnessed continuing geopolitical tensions and volatile commodity markets,” Ambani said.

The company’s digital services business, Jio Platforms, reported quarterly revenue of Rs 45,961 crore, up 12 per cent year-on-year, while EBITDA rose 15.1 per cent to a record Rs 20,865 crore.

Jio’s subscriber base crossed 533 million, including around 285 million 5G subscribers. Ambani said Jio’s performance across mobility, home broadband and enterprise services remained strong, “driving healthy earnings growth of 15% Y-o-Y”.

Reliance Retail Ventures recorded quarterly revenue of Rs 90,408 crore, an increase of 7.4 per cent from the last year. Its EBITDA declined 1.1 per cent to Rs 6,309 crore.

“Reliance Retail delivered resilient growth this quarter, with steady performance across all consumption formats and channels,” Ambani said.

The oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment reported record quarterly revenue of Rs 2,01,803 crore, up 30.4 per cent, largely due to higher crude oil prices. Segment EBITDA increased 17.2 per cent to Rs 17,010 crore.

“The O2C business delivered strong performance during the quarter, supported by all-time high middle distillate cracks and improved downstream petrochemical deltas. This was achieved despite a challenging global energy market backdrop with disrupted supply chains,” Ambani said.

The company’s capital expenditure during the quarter stood at Rs 38,682 crore. (ANI)

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