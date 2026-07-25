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Home > Hollywood > Sean 'Diddy' Combs placed in solitary confinement after reported prison fight

Sean 'Diddy' Combs placed in solitary confinement after reported prison fight

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/coming-out-shortly-50-cent-teases-eminem-2pac-collaboration-for-street-fighter-soundtrack20260725133603"> <p class="title">"Coming out shortly": 50 Cent teases Eminem, 2Pac collaboration for 'Street Fighter' soundtrack</p> <a>

"Coming out shortly": 50 Cent teases Eminem, 2Pac collaboration for 'Street Fighter' soundtrack

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Last updated: July 25, 2026 14:11:11 IST

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs placed in solitary confinement after reported prison fight

New Jersey [US], July 25 (ANI): Rapper and music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has reportedly been placed in solitary confinement after being involved in a fight with another inmate at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey, according to multiple media reports citing sources familiar with the matter, according to E! News.

The reported altercation took place after another inmate allegedly made a remark to Combs, prompting a physical confrontation, a source told ABC News. Following the incident, Combs was placed in solitary confinement.

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Neither Combs’ representatives nor prison officials have publicly commented on the reported fight. E! News said it had reached out to both Combs’ representatives and the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution but had not received a response.

A spokesperson for the low-security federal prison declined to comment on the incident, telling TMZ, “We are not at liberty to disclose or provide internal information pertaining to any inmate in our custody. Such information would not be available for the public domain.”

The reported incident comes more than a month after Combs’ projected release date was revised for the fourth time. According to Federal Bureau of Prisons records cited by E! News, his expected release has been moved from May 8, 2028, to February 23, 2028.

Combs was transferred to Fort Dix from New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center in late October following his seven-week sex trafficking trial in 2025. A jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution while acquitting him of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Life in prison has marked a dramatic shift from the lavish lifestyle once associated with the Bad Boy Records founder. Reports previously noted that his birthday meal at the facility included simple options such as bran flakes or toast for breakfast, a chickpea burger or chicken parmesan for lunch, and cheese pizza for dinner.

Despite his incarceration, Combs has continued to receive support from his family. His children, including Quincy Brown, Christian Combs, Justin Combs, Chance Combs, twins D’Lila and Jessie Combs, and youngest daughter Love Combs, have remained a source of strength during his prison term.

Speaking to earlier this month, Jessie Combs reflected on her father’s guidance, saying, “We definitely are very close and he gives the best advice.”

She added, “He’s always going to be there and he’s always going to tell us the right answers. He’s literally like never wrong. Like everything that he has told us about this, it’s been so helpful,” according to E! News. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 2:11 PM IST
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Sean 'Diddy' Combs placed in solitary confinement after reported prison fight

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs placed in solitary confinement after reported prison fight

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs placed in solitary confinement after reported prison fight
Sean 'Diddy' Combs placed in solitary confinement after reported prison fight
Sean 'Diddy' Combs placed in solitary confinement after reported prison fight
Sean 'Diddy' Combs placed in solitary confinement after reported prison fight

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