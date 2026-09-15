 Selena Gomez's gold dress shines brightly on red carpet as Emmy Awards are underway

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood >  Selena Gomez's gold dress shines brightly on red carpet as Emmy Awards are underway

 Selena Gomez's gold dress shines brightly on red carpet as Emmy Awards are underway

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/mumbai-govinda-joins-family-for-ganesh-chaturthi-celebrations20260915014905"> <p class="title">Mumbai: Govinda joins family for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations</p> <a>

Mumbai: Govinda joins family for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Written By:
Last updated: September 15, 2026 06:10:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

 Selena Gomez's gold dress shines brightly on red carpet as Emmy Awards are underway

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 15 (ANI): The stars have begun to arrive at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in the early morning of Tuesday (India’s Time) to celebrate the night of achievements in the entertainment industry. Among the many stars who arrived, singer-actress Selena Gomez was one of the highlights who stole the show.   

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star Selena Gomez, whose series is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, stepped out in an award-worthy gold ensemble for the 2026 Emmy Awards. An hour after the red carpet opened, all eyes went to her strapless mermaid-style dress, which was sculpted from hundreds of metallic gold beads. 

You Might Be Interested In

The newlywed’s engagement ring, featuring a marquise-cut diamond designed by Abril Barret, remained unmissable on the actress’s left finger. 

Gomez is nominated alongside Martin Short, Steve Martin and the rest of the Only Murders cast for Outstanding Comedy Series. Short, who plays Oliver Putnam in the show, earned a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Apart from Selena Gomez, several other actors have also arrived at the red carpet. It includes Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, Rhea Seahorn and others. 

The ceremony will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay, the longtime star of Law & Order: SVU. Hargitay is coming off a notable year. She won two Emmys last weekend for My Mom Jayne, the documentary she made about her mother, actor Jayne Mansfield. She also made her Broadway debut in the one-woman show Every Brilliant Thing and was a prominent figure during the New York Knicks’ championship run, The New York Times reported.

Jesse Collins, one of the producers of the telecast, has teased a more entertaining side of Hargitay, saying viewers should be prepared to see her “sing and dance” when she takes the Emmy stage.

The Pitt enters the best drama race as the favourite to repeat its victory. A win would give the HBO Max medical drama a place in Emmy history, making it the first series to win television’s top drama prize for each of its first two seasons since Mad Men achieved the feat in 2009, The New York Times reported.

The best comedy category is expected to be one of the night’s closest contests, with Widow’s Bay going up against Emmy favourite Hacks. The freshman horror-comedy is challenging Hacks, which could secure another major victory in what is being viewed as its swan-song season. (ANI) 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 15, 2026 6:10 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainmentOnly Murders In The Buildingoutstanding-comedy-seriesprimetime-emmy-awardsselena gomez

RELATED News

Emmy 2026: Horror comedy 'Widow's Bay' goes big, becomes most awarded comedy season in Emmy history  

"I'm a Hollywood Kid": Noah Wyle wins Best Actor two times in a row for 'The Pitt' at Emmy Awards 

Dolly Parton remembered at 2026 Emmys as Reba McEntire performs ‘Appalachian Memories’

Michael J Fox honoured with Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for his contributions to Parkinson’s disease advocacy at Emmy 2026

Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys creates history after bagging two lead actor awards in one night

LATEST NEWS

Turkey's Sonmez, USA's Dolehide advance at Guadalajara

Malaysia and Japan sign agreement towards settling trade, investment in local currencies

'Widow's Bay' scores big and 'The Pitt' wins again at TV's Emmy Awards

Explainer-How China is preparing for the risk of AI escaping human control

Dollar inches higher as 10-year Treasury yield climbs to highest since 2007

Having recurrent dizzy spells? It could be vestibular migraine

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Confirmed as Industry Partner for IndiaAI Centre of Excellence, Odisha

Dodgers clinch 14th straight playoff berth with 4-1 win over Reds

BRIEF-Mabion Q2 Net Loss At 15 Mln Zlotys

Factbox-Key winners at the 78th Emmy Awards

 Selena Gomez's gold dress shines brightly on red carpet as Emmy Awards are underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

 Selena Gomez's gold dress shines brightly on red carpet as Emmy Awards are underway

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

 Selena Gomez's gold dress shines brightly on red carpet as Emmy Awards are underway
 Selena Gomez's gold dress shines brightly on red carpet as Emmy Awards are underway
 Selena Gomez's gold dress shines brightly on red carpet as Emmy Awards are underway
 Selena Gomez's gold dress shines brightly on red carpet as Emmy Awards are underway

QUICK LINKS