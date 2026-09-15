 Selena Gomez's gold dress shines brightly on red carpet as Emmy Awards are underway

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 15 (ANI): The stars have begun to arrive at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in the early morning of Tuesday (India’s Time) to celebrate the night of achievements in the entertainment industry. Among the many stars who arrived, singer-actress Selena Gomez was one of the highlights who stole the show.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star Selena Gomez, whose series is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, stepped out in an award-worthy gold ensemble for the 2026 Emmy Awards. An hour after the red carpet opened, all eyes went to her strapless mermaid-style dress, which was sculpted from hundreds of metallic gold beads.

The newlywed’s engagement ring, featuring a marquise-cut diamond designed by Abril Barret, remained unmissable on the actress’s left finger.

Gomez is nominated alongside Martin Short, Steve Martin and the rest of the Only Murders cast for Outstanding Comedy Series. Short, who plays Oliver Putnam in the show, earned a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Apart from Selena Gomez, several other actors have also arrived at the red carpet. It includes Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, Rhea Seahorn and others.

The ceremony will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay, the longtime star of Law & Order: SVU. Hargitay is coming off a notable year. She won two Emmys last weekend for My Mom Jayne, the documentary she made about her mother, actor Jayne Mansfield. She also made her Broadway debut in the one-woman show Every Brilliant Thing and was a prominent figure during the New York Knicks’ championship run, The New York Times reported.

Jesse Collins, one of the producers of the telecast, has teased a more entertaining side of Hargitay, saying viewers should be prepared to see her “sing and dance” when she takes the Emmy stage.

The Pitt enters the best drama race as the favourite to repeat its victory. A win would give the HBO Max medical drama a place in Emmy history, making it the first series to win television’s top drama prize for each of its first two seasons since Mad Men achieved the feat in 2009, The New York Times reported.

The best comedy category is expected to be one of the night’s closest contests, with Widow’s Bay going up against Emmy favourite Hacks. The freshman horror-comedy is challenging Hacks, which could secure another major victory in what is being viewed as its swan-song season. (ANI)

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