LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > ‘Glee’ reboot officially greenlit by Disney+ and Hulu

‘Glee’ reboot officially greenlit by Disney+ and Hulu

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/ethan-hawke-says-he-8220thought-everything-would-be-different8221-about-his-acting-career20261020200528"> <p class="title">Ethan Hawke says he “thought everything would be different” about his acting career</p> <a>

Ethan Hawke says he “thought everything would be different” about his acting career

Written By:
Last updated: October 21, 2026 20:05:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Glee’ reboot officially greenlit by Disney+ and Hulu

Washington [US], October 21 (ANI): Disney+ and Hulu have officially greenlit a reboot of the hit musical dramedy series ‘Glee’, with the project set to be produced by 20th Television.

The original series, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, premiered on Fox in 2009 and ran for six seasons until 2015.

You Might Be Interested In

It followed a group of high school show choir members in Lima, Ohio, addressing topics such as sexuality, race, disability, and mental health while covering popular songs.

The official social media handle of Hulu announced the show’s renewal.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Glee (@gleeofficial)

While specific casting information has not yet been announced, Murphy recently shared details about the script’s development in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, as cited by Variety.

“Well, funny you ask, because I just finished the script an hour ago,” Murphy said, adding, “We have a script. Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan] and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something.” 

Murphy added that he has already reached out to original cast members.

“I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members,” Murphy told, adding, “It’s very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea.”

Original cast member Lea Michele expressed openness to returning, telling E! News, “I love ‘Glee.’ I will always love ‘Glee.’ I love Ryan Murphy. It just holds such a special place in my heart for me… I will follow Ryan wherever he goes.”

Meanwhile, cast member Chris Colfer noted to Bustle that a revival would be complex following the passing of Naya Rivera, but acknowledged, “I do know that Glee fans would probably come after me with pitchforks and jazz hands if I said no.”

Disney has not yet shared additional details or a targeted premiere date for the new series. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2026 8:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 20th-televisionbrad-falchukdisneyglee-rebootHuluryan-murphy

RELATED News

Rick Ross’ son William Roberts III allegedly attacked at gunpoint outside university

Sharon Osbourne reveals Ozzy Osbourne was "flying high" after final concert

Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to six sexual offence charges

Oscar-Winning star Eva Marie Saint’s cause of death disclosed

Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Sahara Ray dies at 34, months after welcoming daughter

LATEST NEWS

Lahiri, Yuan joint first round leaders at Hong Kong Open

BRIEF-Reborn Coffee – Enters Supply Agreement With Visvita For Aloe Vera Beverages On Oct 11, 2026

Asian governments step up cyber defences after PHP flaw

Nasdaq futures drop over 1% as AI worries resurface, oil climbs

Response Fabrics Launches AI Fabric Visualizer for Smarter Material Selection

ARCHIVE: Title beckons for Antonelli but he may have to wait a week or two

BRIEF-HBX Group Signs Strategic Partnership With Trip.Com Group

US banks detect unauthorized AI agents in customer accounts, Axios reports

US banks detect unauthorized AI agents in customer accounts, Axios reports

Genus Innovation unveils Hi Flo Hybrid 2.5 kVA Solar Inverter, spotlights Maxilion Lithium-Ion Inverter at The Battery Show India & REI Expo 2026

‘Glee’ reboot officially greenlit by Disney+ and Hulu

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Glee’ reboot officially greenlit by Disney+ and Hulu

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Glee’ reboot officially greenlit by Disney+ and Hulu
‘Glee’ reboot officially greenlit by Disney+ and Hulu
‘Glee’ reboot officially greenlit by Disney+ and Hulu
‘Glee’ reboot officially greenlit by Disney+ and Hulu

QUICK LINKS