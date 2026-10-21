Sharon Osbourne reveals Ozzy Osbourne was "flying high" after final concert

London [UK], October 21 (ANI): Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne was kept “flying high” and felt profoundly happy up until the day he died, driven by the sheer joy of performing his final live concert, his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed.

Speaking at a London screening of the upcoming concert film ‘Ozzy and Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning,’ Sharon reflected on the monumental July 5, 2025, Birmingham concert that served as the final performance for both Ozzy and Black Sabbath.

As per Variety, the historic event united major genre heavyweights, including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Pantera, and Tool.

“He was like, flying high again. He was so happy. Until the day he passed, he was still on that high,” Sharon told moderator Phil Alexander, adding, “He was so excited, so thankful to everyone. It was just joyous for us to see him that way, because we hadn’t seen him that way in years. He was laughing, telling jokes again. It was brilliant.”

As per Variety, Sharon noted that the concert originated because Ozzy “wanted to perform one more time to say thank you and goodbye to everyone.”

Despite struggling with emphysema, which made his vocal capabilities unpredictable, his determination remained absolute.

“He was just praying that his lungs would work and that he could sing,” Sharon remembered, adding, “He could have been great at soundcheck, and then the gig would happen and he wouldn’t even be able to speak. But it’s mind over matter.”

She further shared that his condition was kept tightly under wraps, noting, “The guys didn’t know how sick Ozzy was. I mean, even my kids- we never told my kids. So nobody knew how sick he was.”

Recalling the day of the show, Sharon admitted she was “petrified, because I didn’t know whether he could literally get through it”.

However, Ozzy spent the day watching every act and “applauding in the dressing room,” genuinely moved by the massive display of community support from close friends like Black Sabbath co-founder Tony Iommi and keyboardist Adam Wakeman.

“He was overcome with it all. He was so, so happy,” Sharon said, adding, “He was just genuinely moved by the whole thing. He just couldn’t believe it.”

‘Ozzy and Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning’ is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide via Trafalgar Releasing. (ANI)

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