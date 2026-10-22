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Home > Hollywood > Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in David Fincher’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’

Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in David Fincher’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/i-felt-a-deep-sense-of-loss-aamir-khan-reflects-on-weakest-moments-of-his-career-at-singapore-international-film-festival20261022205633"> <p class="title">"I felt a deep sense of loss": Aamir Khan reflects on weakest moments of his career at Singapore International Film Festival</p> <a>

"I felt a deep sense of loss": Aamir Khan reflects on weakest moments of his career at Singapore International Film Festival

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Last updated: October 22, 2026 21:08:13 IST

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Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in David Fincher’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’

Los Angeles [US], October 22 (ANI): Hollywood star Brad Pitt is set to return as stuntman Cliff Booth in ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’, with Netflix unveiling new first-look images from director David Fincher’s upcoming film, which will receive a two-week global IMAX run from November 25 before its streaming release on December 23, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

The newly released images offer a glimpse of the action-packed scenes featuring Pitt as Booth. In one image, the actor is seen wearing goggles while manoeuvring a derby car on a dirt track. Another shows him conversing with Elizabeth Debicki at a bar, while a third features Pitt on a tennis court alongside Debicki, Scott Caan and Carla Gugino.

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Written by Quentin Tarantino, the film is a follow-up to the 2019 movie ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, which Tarantino wrote and directed. Pitt reprises his role as Booth, the stunt double of Western television star Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the original film.

 
 
 
 
 
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Set in 1977, eight years after the events of the first film, ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ follows Booth as he comes to terms with a very different Hollywood.

Apart from Pitt, the film features Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis and Karren Karagulian.

In the trailer released online last month, Pitt’s character hints at his violent past, saying, “Let’s just say I know what it’s like to kill someone with a knife.”

Pitt and Cean Chaffin serve as producers on the upcoming film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

The original film, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood*, was a major box-office success, earning USD 377 million worldwide. It received 10 Oscar nominations and won two awards, including Pitt’s first-ever acting Oscar.

The film also helped boost the careers of several supporting actors, including Mikey Madison, Austin Butler, Sydney Sweeney and Margaret Qualley.

Tarantino, however, has explained why he chose not to direct the follow-up, as he intends his next directorial project to be his final film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

“I love this script, but I’m still walking down the same ground I’ve already walked,” he said last year on the ‘Church of Tarantino’ podcast. “It just kind of unenthused me.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2026 9:08 PM IST
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Tags: brad pittcean-chaffincliff-boothDavid Fincherelizabeth-debickihollywoodnetflixonce-upon-a-time-in-hollywoodQuentin Tarantino

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Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in David Fincher’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’

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Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in David Fincher’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’
Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in David Fincher’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’
Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in David Fincher’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’
Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in David Fincher’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’

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